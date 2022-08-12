When Joe Rogan praised Jake Paul for looking like a legitimate boxer

Jake Paul has often faced criticism throughout his 5-0 professional boxing career due to the controversy that he and his brother have consistently courted throughout their respective careers.

However, the younger of the Paul brothers is taking his fighting career very seriously and has been extremely dedicated to the sport since he first began his journey. Paul is currently searching for his sixth opponent after his fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. was canceled a week before fight night.

Joe Rogan recently commented on the subject during his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast where he too has touted the boxer's claims. In one of his many podcasts, Rogan said:

"Nothing about watching him fight, to me, screams like he's in over his head, nothing. He looks like a real boxer... He doesn't look like a guy who's just attempting boxing, that's the difference."

Rogan then added:

"The feints, the foot movement, the way he lands shots — he fights like a boxer. He doesn't fight like a guy who's trying to box in a celebrity boxing match."

Watch the full podcast clip here:

Jake Paul had a more difficult first 5 fights than traditional boxers

For traditional boxers who are entering the framework of professional fighting, the standard route is usually to face journeymen early on for experience. This typically takes place when a young or inexperienced boxer has just come out of the amateurs or Olympics and is looking to build their careers.

However, Jake Paul has taken a very unique route thus far in his professional career due to the high-profile figure that he is.

The YouTube star has already faced former UFC superstars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley twice, both of whom got knocked out by Paul. Despite not having boxing pedigrees, they are each still high-level combat sports athletes.

To further this, 'The Problem Child' has evidently tried to face a traditional boxer for his next fight, but due to no fault of his own, the setup clashes were canceled. These were the matchups that were scheduled against England's Tommy Fury and natural heavyweight Hasim Rahman Jr.

Watch evidence of Jake Paul's boxing chops in his KO of Tyron Woodley here:

