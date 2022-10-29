When is Uriah Hall's boxing debut?

Uriah Hall is set to make his boxing debut against Le'Veon Bell later tonight.

'Prime Time' was one of the most exciting middleweights in the UFC over the last decade. His knockout victories over names such as Anderson Silva and Gegard Mousasi will be highlights seen for years to come.

However, following a loss to Andre Muniz earlier this year, Hall decided to retire from MMA. It wasn't an easy decision to make, and it was one that the former UFC fighter admitted sent him into depression.

While the former UFC middleweight contender might be done as an MMA fighter, he seems intent on having some fun in another sport. Later tonight on the undercard of Jake Paul's return against Anderson Silva, Hall will make his boxing debut against Le'Veon Bell.

Like Hall, Bell is also making his professional boxing debut. However, he's no stranger to throwing punches. The former NFL running back has trained in the sport for years when he wasn't taking hits on the American football field.

In September, the former Pro Bowl talent stepped into the ring for the first time in an exhibition contest against fellow NFL alumni Adrian Peterson. Bell won by knockout in that outing, but he'll get a true test tonight against Uriah Hall.

Uriah Hall vs. Le'Veon Bell: Betting Odds

Uriah Hall is currently a massive betting favorite to win his boxing debut later tonight.

There have been some recent crossovers from the octagon to the boxing ring that have failed terribly. Despite how hard they tried, the reality is it was always going to be a struggle for names such as Ben Askren and Tito Ortiz to try and box.

In terms of MMA fighters who would do well in the boxing ring, 'Prime Time' is near the top of the list. Hall was a kick-heavy fighter in the UFC, but he still has blistering speed and lots of knockout power in the MMA promotion.

While Le'Veon Bell's tenacity and willingness to learn and face good competition so early is something to be admired, it might be a step too far. In his sole exhibition bout with Adrian Peterson, he scored a late-knockout, but looked mediocre otherwise.

For that reason, oddsmakers see Hall as a huge favorite to win later tonight. Based on betting odds from FanDuel, the former MMA fighter is the -480 favorite. Meanwhile, for fans hoping for an upset, Bell is the +330 underdog.

