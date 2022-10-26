Which boxing record did the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight recently break?

Jake Paul's upcoming matchup against Anderson Silva is set to go down this weekend, on October 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Ahead of the bout, it was revealed that the event has already become the highest-grossing boxing event in the history of the arena. It has also become the second-highest grossing combat sports event in the venue's history.

Paul vs. Silva is currently trailing behind last year's UFC 263 pay-per-view, which was headlined by a UFC middleweight championship bout between Marvin Vettori and Israel Adesanya.

A statement released by Boxing Scene read:

"The event’s total ticket revenue currently ranks ahead of all prior boxing events in the arena and sits between a pair of UFC events, trailing only UFC 263 for the highest grossing combat sports event in arena history."

It is worth noting that there are still four days remaining for the Paul vs. Silva event and it could very well become the highest-grossing event in the history of the Desert Diamond Arena.

Anderson Silva talks about his fight with Jake Paul

Anderson Silva has been in the fight business for a very long time but he hasn't faced anyone quite like Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' has moved from the world of social media into the world of boxing and has been making massive strides ever since.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Silva spoke about his upcoming fight with Jake Paul. During the interaction, he was asked about the betting odds for the contest as well.

It is worth noting that the betting odds are in favor of Paul going into the fight. As per Oddschecker, 'The Problem Child' is the -150 favorite to win, whereas Anderson Silva is the +145 underdog.

However, Silva suggested that he doesn't think about the odds and is entirely focused on training:

"I don't put this in my mind. I'm just training hard everyday. Because fighters fight. I have the good and the bad experience inside the combat sports. I lose, I win, I broke my leg, I fight with my ribs broken. Nothing surprises me anymore... I just go to enjoy and try to do something special for my fans and for the new generation and my generation too."

Watch Anderson Silva's interview below:

