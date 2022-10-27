Which world champion has Jake Paul trained with ahead of facing Anderson Silva?

Jake Paul is just days away from taking on the biggest test of his boxing career so far. 'The Problem Child' will take on MMA legend Anderson Silva on October 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

While Paul cannot match the experience Anderson Silva has in the world of combat sports, he has done his best to prepare for the MMA legend. The 25-year-old brought in former light-heavyweight boxing champion Chad Dawson into his fight camp.

Dawson held multiple light-heavyweight championships during his time as a pro-boxer. He retired in 2019 with a record of 36 wins, five losses and two no contests. In a recently released ALL ACCESS: Paul vs. Silva episode, Dawson spoke about sparring 'The Problem Child'.

While suggesting that Paul could definitely land shots against Anderson Silva, Chad Dawson said:

"If he can hang with me, out-think me and land shots on me, I think he can land shots on Anderson Silva. I know he can land shots on Anderson Silva."

Watch the full episode of ALL ACCESS: Paul vs. Silva below:

Jake Paul comments on Anderson Silva's win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Anderson Silva took on former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. back in June 2021. Going into the fight, there weren't a lot of expectations from the MMA legend. However, he put on an impressive performance and walked away with a split decision victory.

Just days away from his fight against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul commented on what he saw in Silva's win over Chavez Jr. during the recently held open workouts:

"I saw a really good fighter in Anderson Silva, a really good boxer. He uses his range really well, he had really good defense, he fought in the pocket, he was fighting off of his back foot, he was fighting coming forward. He had power, he was, you know, making Chavez put away his punches."

Watch the full video below:

It's safe to say that Jake Paul has studied Anderson Silva's previous fights quite well to prepare for 'The Spider'. That said, it will be intriguing to see how 'The Problem Child' competes against the MMA legend this weekend.

