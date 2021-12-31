Who is Canelo Alvarez's dad, Santos Alvarez?

Canelo Alvarez is undoubtedly one of the most successful boxers in the world today. Born and brought up in Guadalajara and then Juanacatlán, Jalisco, the Mexican sensation has built a remarkable career. However, he wasn’t blessed with an easy road to stardom.

Canelo Alvarez owes his success to the people who believed in him, especially his father, Santos Alvarez. Santos has been a fundamental piece in the success of the Mexican boxer. Alvarez Sr. has supported his son throughout his boxing career and he frequently visits him at his training camps even today.

Canelo Alvarez is also a father himself. He is married to his long-time girlfriend, Fernanda Gomez. The couple tied the knot in May 2021 at the Guadalajara Cathedral in Mexico.

Fernanda Gomez is also a renowned social media celebrity, model and businesswoman. She runs a boutique, Fernanda Gómez Nailbar & Boutique.

The couple have a daughter together named Maria Fernanda. Alvarez also has three more children from different relationships.

Who will Canelo Alvarez fight next?

After an impressive performance against Caleb Plant, Canelo Alvarez is eyeing a move up to cruiserweight.

While several names have been thrown around, including Jermal Charlo and David Benavidez, the boxing megastar is interested in fighting Ilunga Makabu for the WBC world cruiserweight title in 2022.

Canelo Alvarez's trainer Eddy Reynoso announced Alvarez's intention to move up to 200 pounds to take on Makabu.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn ‼️ Canelo Alvarez’s trainer/manager Eddy Reynoso has announced at the WBC convention that Canelo wants to move up to CRUISERWEIGHT and challenge WBC champion Ilunga Makabu in his next fight in May. The WBC have approved this, so Canelo will fight to become a five-weight champion. ‼️ Canelo Alvarez’s trainer/manager Eddy Reynoso has announced at the WBC convention that Canelo wants to move up to CRUISERWEIGHT and challenge WBC champion Ilunga Makabu in his next fight in May. The WBC have approved this, so Canelo will fight to become a five-weight champion.

Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ilunga Makabu has competed in a total of 30 fights throughout his pro boxing career. His current boxing record stands at 28-2-0. He has finished 25 of his 28 opponents by way of knockout. Makabu has held the WBC World Cruiserweight title since defeating Michal Cieslak in 2020.

With a fight against Makabu, Canelo Alvarez will seek to become a five-weight world champion. Alvarez, who started his pro boxing career fighting as low as welterweight, has been known to jump around in weight classes over the years. He's now set to make another huge jump by going all the way up to 200 pounds.

