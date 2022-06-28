Who was Mike Tyson's first pro-opponent - Hector Mercedes? 

Hector Mercedes was a journeyman boxer who got knocked out in Mike Tyson's pro debut in 1985.

'Iron Mike' is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. The 55-year-old retired from professional boxing in 2005 after a twenty-year career that saw him claim multiple world titles. As for the beginning of his career, it all began back in 1985.

Like many boxing prospects, Tyson didn't start off facing top competition. While he would wind up as a heavyweight champion less than two years after his debut, the expectation when he began his career was to have a slow rise, which is normal.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



(via



On this day in 1986, Mike Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion with a second round stoppage of Trevor Berbick(via @ESPNRingside On this day in 1986, Mike Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion with a second round stoppage of Trevor Berbick 🏆(via @ESPNRingside)https://t.co/jPNZD6u018

At 18 years of age, he was set to make his boxing debut in March 1985 in New York. His opposition was then 0-3 Hector Mercedes. He lost his first three bouts to Bob Sokol, Gary Gibbs, and Jerry LaFlamme. The Puerto Rican began his career fighting in the middleweight division.

Those defeats to Sokol, Gibbs, and LaFlamme were signs of things to come for Mecedes. During his 13-year career, he had 11 bouts and won only one of them. That sole victory came in 1985, as he defeated Kevin Denson via unanimous decision.

Mercedes also had a trilogy fight with Gary Gibbs, losing all three times. However, no fight was bigger in his career than his 1985 showdown with 'Iron Mike'.

Mike Tyson vs. Hector Mercedes

Mike Tyson was a ball of fury in his prime, and it was tough to stop him. However, while fighters had more success as time went on in the heavyweight champion's career, Hector Mercedes didn't have that luxury.

There was no tape or film for the journeyman boxer to watch. So, when he entered the ring that night in New York over 37 years ago, he was going up against an unknown. Only tales of Tyson's success on the amateur level have been told to that point.

From the sound of the bell, there was little mystery as to how the contest was going to go. Despite being only 18 years old, Tyson jumped on his journeyman foe. Mercedes tried his best to survive, to no avail.

It took less than one round for the future heavyweight champion to get it done via knockout. The stoppage was the first of many to come. For Hector Mercedes, that was just another defeat for him.

Watch Mike Tyson knockout Hector Mercedes below:

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside 35 year ago today, an 18-year-old @MikeTyson TKO’d Hector Mercedes in his pro debut 35 year ago today, an 18-year-old @MikeTyson TKO’d Hector Mercedes in his pro debut 😯 https://t.co/MtCTOySzjn

