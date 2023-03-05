Who is Gallienne Nabila, the model who was spotted with Floyd Mayweather in Paris? Find out her relationship with the boxer

Floyd Mayweather recently made headlines after being spotted with Instagram model Gallienne Nabila in Paris.

Mayweather was back in action last weekend in an exhibition bout against Aaron Chalmers. The bout ended in a no-contest after 'Money' seemingly dominated the reality TV star for the majority of the eight rounds.

While the event turned out to be disastrous with an extremely low number of people in attendance at the O2 Arena in London, it doesn't seem to bother Floyd Mayweather that much.

Following the bout, Mayweather flew off to Paris where he was seen with Gallienne Nabila. Born on October 3, 1997, she boasts 1.2 million followers on her Instagram. The Instagram model is the ex-girlfriend of the undefeated boxer, and the two seem to have linked up to go on a shopping spree in Paris.

While the pair split up back in 2019, they have maintained a good friendship ever since.

Who is Floyd Mayweather fighting next?

Ever since retiring from the sport back in 2017 following his fight against Conor McGregor, 'Money' has regularly fought in exhibitions. So much so that he seems to have entered the squared circle more than some of the active fighters.

As mentioned earlier, Floyd Mayweather was most recently in action against Chalmers. However, going into his exhibition against the reality TV star, his next exhibition bout was already under negotiations.

As per reports, the teams of Mayweather and former UFC champion Jose Aldo are already under discussion for an exhibition bout between the two. As of now, Aldo is set to take on another former UFC fighter, Jeremy Stephens on April 1 in a boxing matchup and is negotiating a deal to face 'Money' later this year.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Jose Aldo targeting Floyd Mayweather Jr. boxing match in 2023: ‘It might be an exhibition on his side, but not for me’ mmafighting.com/2023/2/10/2359… Jose Aldo targeting Floyd Mayweather Jr. boxing match in 2023: ‘It might be an exhibition on his side, but not for me’ mmafighting.com/2023/2/10/2359… https://t.co/eRLqJOlpUK

During a recent interview with Sherdog, Andre Pederneiras, the manager and coach of the former UFC champion stated that the exhibition will most likely take place in Abu Dhabi.

"Negotiations are really [in the] advanced [stage]. We hope to have the contract signed before Aldo's next fight with Jeremy Stephens on April 1. We don't have a month decided yet but we already know that the fight will take place in Abu Dhabi."

