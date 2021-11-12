Who is Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of boxing icon Muhammad Ali?

Muhammad Ali is arguably the greatest boxer of all time and it seems his grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, aims to further the family craft.

At 21 years old, 'The Ghost' made his pro boxing debut in August of this year by quickly dispatching Jordan Weeks inside one round.

Top Rank Boxing @trboxing



The Middleweight returns to action in tonight’s ESPN special feature event. When the crowd chanted “Ali” during @NicoAliX74 ’s pro debut from ringside 🥊The Middleweight returns to action in tonight’s ESPN special feature event. #HerringStevenson When the crowd chanted “Ali” during @NicoAliX74’s pro debut from ringside 🥊The Middleweight returns to action in tonight’s ESPN special feature event. #HerringStevenson https://t.co/ZROg5bnN7n

Nico Ali Walsh returned to the ring in October against James Westley II. He ended his second pro fight with a TKO victory in the third round. Not only does the 21- year-old come from a legendary background, he is also under great hands. Nico Ali Walsh is currently being trained by SugarHill Steward, who is also the head coach of Tyson Fury.

Moreover, Nico Ali Walsh is currently being promoted by Top Rank's Bob Arum who used to promote Muhammad Ali's fights back in the day. The 21 year-old certainly has a lot of expectations on his shoulders and rightfully so. Boxing fans are eager to see what the future holds for the grandson of Muhammad Ali.

Despite repeating the history of what Ali did in his time seems impossible, Nico Ali Walsh will certainly look to build a name for himself and come out of the bubble of 'Muhammad Ali's grandson.'

Nico Ali Walsh is currently set to to return to the ring on December 11th against an opponent to be determined. Sitting on the undercard of Vasyl Lomachenko's next bout, he's looking to build on the family name at Madison Square Garden. As of now, he doesn't have an opponent named for the event.

Bob Arum @BobArum



His four-round Middleweight debut will air on the ESPN It's still surreal to me that more than 50 years after I began promoting The Greatest, his grandson @NicoAliX74 turns pro on our @trboxing show Saturday night. A true moment of pride for me.His four-round Middleweight debut will air on the ESPN #FrancoMoloney3 main card. It's still surreal to me that more than 50 years after I began promoting The Greatest, his grandson @NicoAliX74 turns pro on our @trboxing show Saturday night. A true moment of pride for me.His four-round Middleweight debut will air on the ESPN #FrancoMoloney3 main card. https://t.co/KIBc8bDBYC

Who are the parents of Nico Ali Walsh?

Nico Ali Walsh was born to Rasheda Ali and Bob Walsh. Rasheda Ali, as the name suggests, is the daughter of Muhammad Ali. Rasheda is also an author and Parkinson's advocate. On the other hand Bob was an executive chef back in the day. Walsh was born and brought up in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

