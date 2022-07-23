Who is Jake Paul fighting next? Betting odds, undercard details and more 

Jake Paul is deep in preparation for his sixth pro boxing bout against Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6. Their clash will headline an event in Madison Square Garden in New York.

Hasim Rahman Jr. is Paul's first bout against an established pro-boxer, having previously faced YouTuber AnEsonGib, NBA star Nate Robinson, and UFC veterans Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Most fans and analysts think that Rahman Jr. will be Jake Paul's greatest threat thus far, boasting his own 12-1 record and being the son of legendary heavyweight Hasim Rahman. However, based on betting odds posted by Odds Shark, the 'Problem Child' is the -240 favorite against Rahman's +190.

Odds Shark further explained that those who gamble on Paul will have to lodge $100 to rack a $141.67 payout, whereas the same bet on Rahman could pay out $290. Please note that the above mentioned amounts are in USD.

Check out the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. press conference below:

Fans can get tickets for the event from Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from $56 to over $1000.

Jake was initially scheduled to battle Tyson Fury's younger brother, Tommy, on August 6. However, the Brit was denied entry into the US due to speculation that the Fury brothers' have ties to Irish drug trafficker Daniel Kinahan.

Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr - Full undercard and details

Amanda Serrano (42-2-1) (C) vs. Brenda Carabajal (18-5-1) - IBO, WBO, WBC World Featherweight titles

Amanda Serrano’s next fight is set, as the WBC and WBO featherweight titleholder will face WBO interim champion and mandatory challenger Brenda Carabajal.

Serrano is coming off of a much-debated loss in a historic fight at the end of April this year, where she suffered defeat via split decision in a tremendous clash against undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing angled for a rematch between the two in Ireland. However, Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions passed and made the upcoming fight instead.

Brandun Lee (25-0-0) vs. Will Madera (17-1-3) - Light Heavyweight bout

Ashton Sylve (7-0-0) vs. Braulio Rodriguez (20-4-0) - Super Featherweight bout

Joseph Ward (7-1-0) vs. Frederic Julan (12-1-0) - Light Heavyweight bout

Brian Ceballo (13-0-0) vs. Wesley Tucker (15-3-0) - Super Welterweight bout

Jeremiah Milton (5-0-0) vs. Quintin Sumpter (5-0-0) - Heavyweight bout

Orville Crooks (3-0-0) vs. TBA - Super Middleweight bout

