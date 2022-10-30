Who is Joe Riggs, the former UFC fighter Jake Paul denied knowing?

Joe Riggs, the former American professional mixed martial artist Jake Paul denied knowing, is an ex-UFC athlete who has since transitioned into bare-knuckle boxing. He is currently signed to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

Nicknamed 'Diesel', the 40-year-old holds a pro-MMA record of 49 wins against 18 losses, one draw, and two no-contests (NC). Starting his MMA journey with Rage in the Cage 30 (RITC 30) in 2001, he made his UFC debut three years later against Joe Doerksen.

During his time in the UFC, Riggs produced a rather lackluster record: five wins against seven losses. However, he holds a win over MMA megastar Nick Diaz.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Feb4.2006



Joe Riggs def. Nick Diaz by unanimous decision at UFC 57.



Later that night, the two brawled at a Las Vegas hospital. According to Nick, he walked into the hospital with Nate and saw Joe Riggs on a gurney getting IV.

Apart from UFC, 'Diesel' has also fought in Bellator, World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC), Xtreme Cage Fighter, and many others. Since transitioning to bare-knuckle boxing in 2018, he has registered a BKFC record of four wins against two losses, one draw and one no-contest (NC).

When Jake Paul was asked whether he would entertain a matchup against Joe Riggs, the YouTuber-turned-professional boxer stated that he had no idea who Riggs was.

Watch Jake Paul saying that he doesn't know who Joe Riggs is:

Earlier today, 'The Problem Child' secured a unanimous decision win against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. With the win, Paul extended his undefeated pro-boxing record to 6 wins.

Overtime @overtime JAKE PAUL DEFEATS ANDERSON SILVA BY UNANIMOUS DECISION.



STILL UNDEFEATED.



JAKE PAUL DEFEATS ANDERSON SILVA BY UNANIMOUS DECISION.

STILL UNDEFEATED.

Uriah Hall wants to box Jake Paul next

Uriah Hall had a successful boxing debut against Le'Veon Bell on the Paul vs. Silva undercard. During the post-fight press conference, the former UFC middleweight stated that he would love to face Jake Paul next.

Speaking at the media event, 'Primetime' said:

"Jake [Paul] is good, he is young. Obviously I'm 10 years younger [than Anderson Silva], man I would love that opportunity [to fight Paul]."

The American added that although Paul has an awkward fighting style, he would be able to get the better of 'The Problem Child' if they were to box:

"I definitely think I could take him [Paul]. I mean he has an awkward style, I was watching him, his style will lure you in. But I definitely think I could give him a challenge because I'll come at him... I don't back up with boxing gloves on."

Watch Hall's interview below:

