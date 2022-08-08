Who is playing Robin Givens in Mike Tyson-based Hulu series 'Mike'? 

Hulu is releasing a limited series on Mike Tyson's life called 'Mike', which will document all of the highs and lows of his personal life and career. Playing Mike Tyson is Trevante Rhodes and playing his first wife, Robin Givens, is Laura Harrier. Another important character is Cus D'Amato, Tyson's trainer and guardian, who'll be played by Harvey Keitel.

Steven Rogers, the executive writer and producer, has stated his reasoning for wanting to create this series about Tyson:

"A lot of things we're struggling with today have roots in his story. I think he's endlessly fascinating."

The writers of the show have stated that they don't intend to glorify Tyson in this show and that they want to show the reality of his lifestyle and all that came with it.

As the release date of the series creeps closer, Tyson himself has criticized the show heavily.

Tyson recently posted a statement to his Instagram about the series:

"Don't let Hulu fool you. I don't support their story about my life. It's not 1822. It's 2022. They stole my life story and didn't pay me."

Others join in to support Mike Tyson against Hulu's miniseries

As Mike Tyson speaks out against Hulu for taking his story and profiting off of it without his consent or paying him, other figures in the boxing and MMA scene have come to his support.

Tyson has spoken out about how Hulu tried to pay Dana White, the president of the UFC, to promote their story of 'The Baddest Man on the Planet', but White refused. Now, as he continues his tirade against Hulu on all of his social media platforms, Nate Diaz and Mauricio Sulaiman have stepped up to add their support.

Mike Tyson @MikeTyson …I'll never forget what Hulu stole from me. (2/2) …I'll never forget what Hulu stole from me. (2/2) https://t.co/kZKkY4hX5K

Sulaiman, the president of the WBC, stated in a Twitter post that Tyson was like a son to his father and after finding out that the series was being produced without his consent, he was devastated. He stated that the WBC was misled by Hulu into providing the belts Tyson held for the biopic and was deeply upset over the issue.

Mauricio Sulaiman @wbcmoro A fighter who was like a son to my father is @MikeTyson I just spoke to him I’m so upset to learn that his upcoming series were produced without his involvement and consent The @WBCBoxing was mislead by @hulu and we provided belts for production Mike Tyson Is a legend RESPECT A fighter who was like a son to my father is @MikeTyson I just spoke to him I’m so upset to learn that his upcoming series were produced without his involvement and consent The @WBCBoxing was mislead by @hulu and we provided belts for production Mike Tyson Is a legend RESPECT https://t.co/lwPKDzU8aJ

Nate Diaz added his two-cents by simply stating:

"I'm wit Mike. F*ck you hulu."

