Who is training Oleksandr Usyk for the Anthony Joshua rematch?

Oleksandr Usyk is set to take on Anthony Joshua in a highly anticipated rematch for the heavyweight championship. The match is set for August 20 and will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Ukrainian will look to do everything in his power to retain his heavyweight titles. Putting his best foot forward as he enters the squared circle against Joshua, Usyk is being trained by Vasyl Lomachenko's father, Analoly Lomachenko.

Oleksandr Usyk joined hands with Anatoly Lomachenko ahead of his first bout against Anthony Joshua. However, it wasn't the first time 'The Cat' trained under the father of 'The Matrix'. The two have worked together during Usyk's amateur days as well.

Having helped Usyk beat Anthony Joshua just under a year ago, Anatoly Lomachenko will be hopeful of repeating the same in Jeddah. It will be interesting to see if their gameplan this time turns out to be as successful as the first time around.

Oleksandr Usyk is not overlooking Anthony Joshua ahead of their rematch

The heavyweight champion has made it known that he's not overlooking 'AJ' with their rematch scheduled for later this month. Usyk upset the odds when he squared off against Joshua last year and had the performance of his life to become a world champion in his second weight class.

Walking into the second fight, the odds are in favor of Oleksandr Usyk. Speaking about his rematch in a recent interview with Parimatch, 'The Cat' suggested that Anthony Joshua shouldn't be written off. While stating that 'AJ' is a strong boxer, he said:

"Of course [he surprised me in the first fight]. He is a strong guy and a strong boxer, and he cannot be written off in any way. In the rematch, he will be different. He will prepare differently. I will do that too."

That said, it remains to be seen as to how the fight will play out. However, one thing is for certain, fans can expect to be thouroughly entertained when the two go toe-to-toe in the squared circle on August 20.

