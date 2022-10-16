Who won the boxing match last night?

The boxing world saw three highly entertaining events last night. In the United Kingdom, Claressa Shields took on Savannah Marshall for the undisputed women's middleweight championship. Over in the United States, Deontay Wilder returned to the boxing ring to face Robert Helenius, and Devin Haney took on George Kambosos Jr. in a highly anticipated rematch in Australia.
Starting off with Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall, 'The GWOAT' etched her name further into the history books with an impressive victory over Marshall. While the Brit did her best to put Shields down, the American proved to be very tough and dominant. In the process, she also became the undisputed women's middleweight champion.
Across the ponds in the United States, Deontay Wilder marked his return to the boxing ring with an emphatic knockout victory over Robert Helenius. Wilder made quick work of 'The Nordic Nightmare' as he slept him with a short right hand in the very first round.
Over in Australia, Devin Haney put on yet another dominant performance against George Kambosos Jr. Much like their first fight in June this year, 'The Dream' dominated the majority of the fight to walk away with a unanimous decision to his name.
Full card results of last night boxing events
Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall full fight card results:
Claressa Shields def. Savannah Marshall for the WBC, IBF, WBA, and WBO middleweight titles
Alycia Baumgardner def. Mikaela Mayer for the WBO, IBF, and WBC junior-lightweight titles
Caroline Dubois def. Milena Koleva
Lauren Price MBE def. Timea Belik
Karriss Artingstall def. Marina Sakharov
April Hunter def. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez
Shannon Ryan def. Buchra El Quaissi
Ginny Fuchs def. Gemma Ruegg
Sarah Liegmann def. Bec Connolly
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius full fight card results:
Deontay Wilder def. Robert Helenius
Caleb Planet def. Anthony Dirrell
Frank Sanchez def. Carlos Negron
Emmanuel Rodriguez def. Gary Antonio Russell
Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. full fight card results:
Devin Haney (c) def. George Kambosos Jr. for the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles.
Cherneka Johnson (c) def. Susie Ramadan for the IBF super bantamweight title.
Jason Moloney def. Nawaphon Kaikanha
Andrew Moloney def. Norbelto Jimenez