How much money did Devin Haney make by beating George Kambosos Jr. in their rematch?

Devin Haney took on George Kambosos Jr. in a highly anticipated rematch last night, which took place at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. 'The Dream' outclassed his Australian counterpart yet again and retained his Undisputed Lightweight Championship.

Haney rightfully earned a hefty pay-day. According to Draft Kings, the Undisputed Lightweight Champion was guaranteed a base pay of $7 million and could potentially walk away with as much as $9.2 million. On the flipside, George Kambosos Jr. is reportedly set to earn a base pay of $6 million and could potentially earn up to $7.9 million.

Watch the highlights below:

The rematch wasn't all that different from their initial meeting earlier this year. George Kambosos Jr. struggled to find momentum in the fight and looked rather confused inside the squared circle.

'The Dream' dominated Kambosos Jr. from start to finish and walked away with a unanimous decision. The final scorecards read 119-109, 118-110, 118-110 in favor of the American.

Devin Haney claims that he is "the best fighter in the world"

Devin Haney reiterated just how good he is with his second masterclass against George Kambosos Jr., cementing his status as the world's best lightweight. However, Haney believes he is far more than just the best fighter in his division. In fact, he believes that he is "the best fighter in the world."

During his post-fight interview, Haney suggested that he wants to take on the best fighters in the world. When asked about who he would like to fight next, 'The Dream' said:

"We're taking on all comers. No matter who it is, we want to fight the best fighters in the world. I believe I'm the best fighter in the world. Whoever it is next, bring them on."

Watch the interview below:

That said, Devin Haney finds himself in a position where he can call all the shots in the lightweight division. While nothing seems certain at the moment, a potential matchup against the likes of either Vasyl Lomachenko or Gervonta Davis could potentially be on the table for 'The Dream'.

Poll : 0 votes