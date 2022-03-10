What happened to Billy Joe Saunders? Will he return to boxing?

Billy Joe Saunders is trending on Twitter for less than ideal reasons. The former WBO Super-Middleweight Champion has gained a considerable amount of weight since his last fight.

Saunders has, unfortunately, been on the receiving end of a lot of memes and trolls on Twitter. Fans are concerned for Saunders, wondering if he will return to the ring again.

Take a look at some of the tweets:

The Fite Zone 🥊🤼‍♂️ @TheFiteZone Billy Joe Saunders beefing up to heavyweight to fight Joseph Parker for the affections of Tyson Fury Billy Joe Saunders beefing up to heavyweight to fight Joseph Parker for the affections of Tyson Fury https://t.co/aVi8KiWuWo

Saunders last fought on May 8, 2021 against Canelo Alvarez. In the midst of a pandemic, Canelo and Saunders managed to break the in-person attendance record for a boxing match.

Canelo challenged Saunders for his belt in his quest to become Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion. Saunders fared pretty well in the first half of the fight but 'Cinnamon' took over in the second half.

The P4P king started finding his rhythm and once he started, he never slowed down. He systematically dismantled his British opponent and then delivered a deadly punch that fractured Saunders' orbital bone. Canelo ended the fight via TKO and went on to become the Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion of the world in his next fight against Caleb Plant.

Ever since he fought Canelo, Saunders has been relatively inactive in the boxing world and on his social media accounts. Fans have been left wondering if he will ever return to the ring or if his career is over.

Billy Joe Saunders misses boxing

Saunders' last fight was almost a year ago. Since then, apart from trash-talking Chris Eubank Jr., he has remained fairly inactive. However, in December last year, he tweeted:

"Miss the game"

Take a look at the tweet:

billyjoesaunders @bjsaunders_ Miss the game Miss the game 😅

Billy Joe Saunders is one of the best super-middleweights in the division and could give anyone a run for their money. However, it seems that just one loss to Canelo has changed everything for him. Not many fighters are able to deal with the ups and downs of boxing.

One day you're the champion of the world, and the next, everyone on social media is trolling you for losing. Hopefully Billy Joe Saunders is able to make a comeback to the ring and prove his doubters wrong.

Edited by John Cunningham

