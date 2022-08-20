"You s**t yourself you big sausage" - Tyson Fury reveals Dereck Chisora asked for £3 million instead of £2 million 

Tyson Fury has revealed that Dereck Chisora turned down £2 million to schedule a fight with him because he wanted £3 million instead.

Despite Fury's frequent claims of retirement, there was speculation that 'The Gypsy King' could return to the ring to face his old rival Chisora in late 2022.

The two Brits have met on two previous occasions in 2011 and 2014 with Fury winning convincingly in both encounters. However, the current WBC Heavyweight Champion seemed interested in the trilogy.

Here's what Fury said in a recent post on social media:

"I see Del Boy's at it again. He's confused because he lost two million pounds that I offered him because stupid 258 said no they wanted three [million pounds]. Robert Davison were there to confirm and so was Frank Warren."

He added:

"I'm sure you want some smoke, you little s***house. You were offered two million and you s*** yourself you big sausage. Carrot, you're a carrot cruncher you little p********."

Dereck Chisora on Tyson Fury offering to fight him

Chisora has not been impressed with Tyson Fury's behavior and does not believe 'The Gypsy King' is serious about fighting him. In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Chisora said:

"Tyson's got bipolar man...He's just on something else. You know what, listen. It's hard to leave this game when you're at the top. Because remember Tyson is a pound-for-pound fighter everywhere ever... So he has to come up with ways of just trying to annoy everybody, offer me a fight."

He added:

"He says he's gonna fight for this. It's just crazy but it is what it is. Shout out to Tyson, he's just a bitch basically."

With Oleksandr Usyk's fight against Anthony Joshua tomorrow night (August 20) in Jeddah, it remains to be seen what Tyson Fury decides to do next. Usyk will defend his IBF, WBA and WBO Heavyweight belts against the former two-time world champion.

'The Gypsy King' has relinquished his Ring Magazine Heavyweight title. However, he still holds the WBC belt, meaning he could face the winner of Usyk-Joshua in a bid to become undisputed. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has given Fury until August 26 to make his final decision.

