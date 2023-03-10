"You want too much money" - Eddie Hearn blames Tyson Fury for jeopardizing Oleksandr Usyk fight

Eddie Hearn has stated that he thinks Tyson Fury is asking for “too much money” to fight Oleksandr Usyk in their proposed bout at Wembley Stadium on April 29.

The undisputed heavyweight title fight has been in negotiations for months, with the latest reports suggesting that talks are breaking down due to Fury’s financial demands.

Eddie Hearn spoke to iFL TV and gave his take on why the fight hasn’t been made yet, and compared ‘The Gypsy King’ to his British contemporary Anthony Joshua:

"I will tell you this. Anthony Joshua fought Usyk back-to-back, no f***ing problems. No questions, no long negotiations. He said, 'That's my mandatory, I'll fight him.' Everyone said swerve Usyk. They said he's a tough fight, you don't want to fight him. But, AJ said, 'No.' He said, 'I want to be undisputed, give me Usyk.' Done. Then the rematch came in and people said you don't want to fight Usyk before having a warm-up fight. But, he said no and it was done."

Hearn then took aim at Tyson Fury and his alleged purse demands that are reportedly causing further delay in getting the deal done:

'F***off. You want money. You want too much money. You're not the draw you think you are. That fight's not as big as you think it is. If you are about legacy and you want to be undisputed, then you take the fight. So you'll get £50m or £60m instead of the £80m or £100m or £125m that you asked for."

Eddie Hearn gives statement regarding low ticket sales for Anthony Joshua’s return fight

Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin press conference

Eddie Hearn has acknowledged the low ticket sales for Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin on April 1 at the O2 Arena in London.

Besides the ringside seats being sold out, sections in all other areas have numerous seats available on official ticketing partner websites. Hearn spoke about the low ticket sales in an interview with iD Boxing and said:

“We’ve got a couple of thousand left, we haven’t given tickets out yet for the undercard. We’ll be completely full on the night. At the end of the day, do you want to listen to bull****, or do you want to see a real fighter? You’ll see Anthony Joshua back in action, with vengeance, at the O2 on April 1.”

