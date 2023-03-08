Eddie Hearn feels Anthony Joshua is being too hard on himself regarding his performance in the rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.

Matchroom Sport chairman and Joshua’s career-long promoter thinks that ‘AJ’ was in pole position to win the fight in the first nine rounds, before the Ukrainian took the fight to him in the last three and earned a split-decision victory over the Brit on August 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Eddie Hearn spoke about the rematch in an interview with Boxing Scene:

“I thought he performed very well against Usyk in the second fight. Still could’ve done more, but after nine rounds I think he’s winning the fight. And then Usyk closes out unbelievably and was brilliant. But he felt it was a disaster, and I keep saying to him, ‘You did all right. You lost 115-113 to pound-for-pound No.1. Forget the first fight – tactics wrong. And you still could’ve done more.’”

The second fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua was slightly more competitive as the judges scored the first fight 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 for the Ukrainian.

Eddie Hearn says Jake Paul has "done brilliant" in loss against Tommy Fury

Eddie Hearn thinks that Jake Paul should not be ashamed of his performance against Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia on February 26, where Paul lost by split decision in an eight-round fight. Hearn spoke about the fight in an interview on 'The DAZN Boxing Show', where he said:

“For the level of experience he has, which is none, I think he’s done unbelievably well. For what he’s done, he’s done really well. He’s trained hard, he’s built the fundamentals, he’s tough, but you just don’t turn around at 23 and go ‘I’m gonna be a professional boxer’ then box at any level. From what he’s had, he’s done brilliant."

Hearn has been critical of the former YouTuber’s boxing skills, even labeling him "average at best" in interviews. Furthermore, the London-born boxing promoter picked Tommy Fury to beat Jake Paul in his prediction for the fight.

