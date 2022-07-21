Is YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI British?

Yes, Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji, best known as KSI, is a British YouTuber. Olatunji was born and raised in Watford, England.

Both of Olatunji's parents are of Nigerian descent, and Olatunji grew up with them as well as his brother. Babadeji 'Deji' Olatunji is also a YouTuber and the pair have appeared in each other's videos in the past. Both of them, are considered amongst the biggest content creators in the UK.

Olatunji had an affluent childhood, and attended the Independent Berkhamstead School in Hertfordshire. At the school, Olatunji met a member of his future YouTube group Sidemen, Simon Minter. Olatunji was kicked out of the school and later called out his former head teacher on Twitter.

Sidemen consists of KSI, Miniminter (Simon Minter), Zerkaa, TBJZL, Behzinga, Vikkstar123, and W2S. As a group, they have had many business ventures including a dark kitchen chain called Sides and a subscription service called Side+.

Olatunji became famous through his YouTube channel, initially named KSIOlajideBT. Olatunji would make videos playing video games and providing humorous commentary for them.

KSI's YouTube ventures helped start his boxing career

Oltaunji then moved more towards making personal style videos and vlogs about his life. One of the biggest peaks of his YouTube career, and the launching pad for his boxing career, were YouTube diss tracks. Logan Paul and Jake Paul, who were the biggest names on YouTube, started the trend by making tracks about each other in an online beef the pair had.

Olatunji and the Sidemen would then get involved by making diss tracks about each other. This would also launch a rap career for Olatunji, who had a UK No. 2 single with Craig David and Digital Farm Animals. Eventually, 'JJ' and Logan Paul started making diss tracks about each other, which led to two bouts between the pair.

Since fighting each other twice, the pair have become business partners and launched an energy drink company together. The drink is called Prime Hydration and has so far been successful. The pair have promoted the drink greatly on their social media accounts and have appeared in public events sharing the drink.

