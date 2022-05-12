"You run the risk of it not working for your body" - Oscar De La Hoya on Canelo Alvarez's diet change that could have affected him

Oscar De La Hoya reacted to Canelo Alvarez's new diet plan. Ahead of his fight against Dmitry Bivol, the Mexican decided to make drastic changes to his diet. Canelo switched to a vegan diet to put on weight for his fight against the WBA Light-Heavyweight Champion. In a recent interview with FightHype.com, De La Hoya spoke about the risks of switching a diet suddenly:

"Well look I mean it, when you change something so drastic like your diet just like overnight, you run the risk of it not working for your body or not adjusting properly. Um, you know, maybe he should have tried it in between fights or something you know. But if he feels good with it, I mean then so be it but you know, I saw him a little tired."

The Mexican did seem fatigued in the second half of the fight. He started off the bout well by connecting his power shots, but was not utilizing his jab effectively. He went for the same tactic every time and did not seem to adapt as the fight wore on. Soon the number of power punches he threw caught up with him and he was unable to deliver power in the second half of the fight.

Oscar De La Hoya believes Dmitry Bivol will beat Canelo Alvarez 10 out of 10 times

Oscar De La Hoya spoke out about Canelo Alarez's loss to Dmitry Bivol and spoke about the Mexican wanting a rematch against Bivol. Immediately after his fight against the WBA Light-Heavyweight Champion, Canelo confirmed that he would activate his rematch clause and look to fight the Russian as soon as he can. De La Hoya shared his thoughts on this by saying:

"I have to be honest and say the truth. As a fighter, Bivol will beat him ten out of ten times. That's the truth, that's the bottom line. You know, styles make fights, you know, I mean the weight is one thing, but the styles, I mean it's just, Bivol has the goods."

Oscar De La Hoya believes Canelo should not look to continue fighting at 175 lbs. He should instead go back down to 168 lbs and dominate the division there. It will be interesting to see if Canelo manages to secure a rematch against the WBA Light-Heavyweight Champion of the world, and if he can exact revenge on Bivol.

