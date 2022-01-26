"Pack of cowards"- Tyson Fury blasts the heavyweight division

Tyson Fury has expressed his disregard for the heavyweight division by calling them a "pack of cowards" in a recently posted Twitter video.

'The Gypsy King' is finding it difficult to book a fight as things in the heavyweight division have been complicated for a while. Fury was ordered to defend his titles against mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte. However, the Whyte's exorbitant demands have put the fight on hold for a while.

On the flipside, Anthony Joshua is yet to confirm whether he wants to fight Oleksandr Usyk or accept a step-aside deal to let Fury fight Usyk first. This has led to 'The Gypsy King' lashing out at his fellow heavyweights on multiple occasions. In a recently posted Twitter video, he said:

"I'll tell you what boys, they're some pack of cowards out there and some pack of bullsh*t talkers. I'll tell you that now. Making all the demands in the world, you cowards. Come and fight!"

Watch Tyson Fury's Twitter video below:

Tyson Fury claims he is ready to fight this weekend

It's safe to say that Fury is getting restless with the current situation in the heavyweight division. 'The Gypsy King' has made it known that he is ready to fight this weekend and that he has been training for several weeks.

In a recently posted Twitter rant, Fury took shots at Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk and Dillian Whyte. 'The Gypsy King' said:

"I'm being asked this question over and over again, I do not know the answers to it. I'm ready to fight this weekend. I have been training three weeks, how long does a man need to train? Joshua is a coward, Usyk is a pu**y and Dillian Whyte don't wanna fight. If you can prove me wrong get to f**king fighting, you pair of cowards. You're all bum dossers, either fight or do one, you pack of wet lettuces."

Watch Tyson Fury call out his fellow heavyweights below:

With Fury's frustration growing by the day, it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to book a fight soon or not.

