Canelo Alvarez's next mandatory challenger at 168-pounds will be either Caleb Plant or David Benavidez.

The Mexican superstar has been out of the ring since September when he defeated Gennadiy Golovkin by decision. With the victory, he got back on the winning track and settled his rivalry with 'GGG'.

Following the win, the normally-active Alvarez announced he'd be taking a break and be out for possibly a year. He revealed that he needed hand surgery, which he had been putting off for some time. According to his promoter, Eddie Hearn, we can expect Alvarez to arrive sooner than expected.

Depending on when Canelo Alvarez returns, he could have his next mandatory challenger lined up. Earlier today, the WBC ordered the winner of Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez as the next challenger for the Mexican's super middleweight title.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The WBC have now officially approved David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant (which is planned for March) as a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory challenger for Canelo Alvarez's WBC super-middleweight world title. Fight is already for Benavidez's WBC 'interim' belt. The WBC have now officially approved David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant (which is planned for March) as a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory challenger for Canelo Alvarez's WBC super-middleweight world title. Fight is already for Benavidez's WBC 'interim' belt. ‼️ The WBC have now officially approved David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant (which is planned for March) as a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory challenger for Canelo Alvarez's WBC super-middleweight world title. Fight is already for Benavidez's WBC 'interim' belt. https://t.co/NU1WrGAazo

'Sweet Hands' is fresh off his knockout win over Anthony Dirrell last month. The win got him back on track, as Plant has been out of action since his knockout loss to Alvarez in November 2021.

Meanwhile, 'The Mexican Monster' has been absent from the ring since his knockout victory over David Lemieux in May. While he doesn't have too many big names on his resume, Benavidez is rated among the best challengers in the division for Alvarez.

Currently, the bout between the two 168-pound contenders hasn't been made official. However, the contest is planned for March.

When will Canelo Alvarez return?

According to a recent interview with Eddie Hearn, Canelo Alvarez could return anytime between May and September.

The timetable is an interesting one, as the Mexican superstar didn't seem optimistic prior to his hand surgery. However, the head of Matchroom Boxing seems to believe that he's on the right track as of now.

The most interesting conversation beyond when he will return is who he will face. Alvarez has previously stated that his goal is to rematch WBA (Super) light-heavyweight Dmitry Bivol next. The pair fought earlier this May, with the Russian pulling off a dominant upset.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Dmitry Bivol has made it clear in multiple interviews this week that his main aim for 2023 is the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO light-heavyweight world title fight vs Artur Beterbiev and this is his priority over a potential Canelo Alvarez rematch. Dmitry Bivol has made it clear in multiple interviews this week that his main aim for 2023 is the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO light-heavyweight world title fight vs Artur Beterbiev and this is his priority over a potential Canelo Alvarez rematch.

While Canelo Alvarez might want to face his former foe next, there are some things that could hold the rematch up. Bivol has stated that he's uninterested in the fight and that he wants to face Artur Beterbiev next.

With the fight between Plant and Benavidez being made, depending on when Alvarez returns, he could already have a mandatory challenger. At that point, he would likely have to reach an agreement with the WBC to fight Bivol or be stripped of his title.

