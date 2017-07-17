Ready to fight Amir Khan anywhere anytime, says Vijender Singh

An epic battle on our hands?

by Sarthak Sharma News 17 Jul 2017, 21:30 IST

Vijender could be in for a fight of a lifetime

What’s the story?

Olympic bronze medalist in 2008, Vijender Singh has laid down the law in the world of Professional boxing since his decision to turn pro in 2015. His upcoming bout with China’s best pro boxer Zulpikar Maimaitiali is set to be one of the biggest in the sub-continent and as things appear, Vijender seems to have his eyes set on more.

“I’m ready to fight him (Amir) anytime anywhere. And it’s not like that. It’s boxing after all at the end of the day. If I can beat him, then what next? I think it’s about the experience right? If he wants to talk about me why doesn’t he fight me then?” said Vijender in an interview with HT recently.

Recently Amir Khan had made his desire to fight Vijender public, in what would be a potential India v Pakistan showdown in a bout for the ages.

The interview also discussed his possible desire to face Pradeep Singh Sihag, a man who has been making waves in the pro boxing world by calling out Vijender.

“See I just started. There are so many boys (in the circuit) and people don’t know them and they’re trying to get media attention in this manner. I think first you should prove yourself, get an Olympics medal, an Asian Games medal, a Commonwealth medal and then you talk about me.

“This is more like free ka publicity and anyone can say anything. I don’t care much about these. It doesn’t affect me. When one grows, there will be a number of people who’ll try to pull him down but you need to have more focus and work hard.”

In case you didn’t know…

Vijender Singh has specially invited Sachin Tendulkar and many others are expected to be in attendance for his clash with Maimaitiali early next month.

The heart of the matter

Amir Khan vs Vijender Singh is bound to be a battle for the ages and with the former heavily linked with India following the start of the Super Boxing League, it is possible the two may even cross paths. The rivalry promises to be of gigantic proportions and will bring two nations together like never before.

In his interview, Vijender also discussed the possibility of heading back to Bollywood after boxing and also hinted that a Hollywood reality show was in the works. But as things stand, boxing remains the priority.

What’s next?

The Vijender Singh vs. Zulpikar Maimaitiali showdown will play out on August 5th at NSCI in Mumbai and promises to be one of Asia’s biggest bouts till date.

Author’s take

Sales will go through the roof if the Amir vs Vijender bout does take place and the two fighters will benefit greatly from the match. Don’t be surprised if Amir comes up with a rebuttal for Vijender soon, prompting a war of words leading up to an iconic showdown.