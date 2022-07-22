Roberto Duran: Remembering the greatness of 'Hands of Stone'

Roberto Duran is a boxing legend. His achievements in the sport are exhaustive and immeasurable. 'Hands of Stone' competed in an era rife with all-time great talent. A member of the legendary 'Four Kings' of the 1980s, Duran competed in one epic showdown after another.

The boxer from Panama fought across multiple generations and multiple weightclasses. Starting his professional career at 16 years old in 1968, 'Hands of Stone' competed until he was 50. His first championship accolades came in the lightweight division (135lbs), but they did not end there. Duran's thrilling and legendary career saw him compete in five weightclasses and win championship gold in four of them, including middleweight (160lbs).

His time in the ring came to a close in 2001, after a final career defeat to Hector 'Macho' Camacho. Duran finished his career with 103 wins and 16 losses, a mighty record for a mightier legend.

Roberto Duran is one of the greatest lightweights of all time

'Hands of Stone' first solidified his status as a great fighter by dominating the lightweight division. From 1972 to 1978, from the age of 21 to 26, the Panamanian boxer crushed his competition and captured immense championship success.

After winning the WBA and The Ring Lightweight Titles from Ken Buchanan in 1972, Roberto Duran defended his belts 12 times. He also claimed the WBC Title when he defeated long-time rival Esteban de Jesús in a unification match four years later.

Duran's legendary streak at 135 pounds extended far beyond Buchanan and Esteban de Jesús. Other spectacular names that adorn Duran's win column at lightweight include Leoncio Ortiz, Hector Thompson, Edwin Viruet, Ray Lampkin, and even famous Japanese fighter Guts Ishimatsu.

Lightweight has historically always been an exciting division in boxing. Countless decorated champions have competed in the weightclass including: Joe Gans, Henry Armstrong, Carlos Ortiz, Pernell Whittaker, Julio Cesar Chavez, Oscar De La Hoya, and Floyd Mayweather.

Even today's boxing landscape sees the lightweight division brimming with talent.

Devin Haney currently rules the weightclass as the undisputed king, having won all the titles after his victory over George Kambosos Jr. last month. Gervonta Davis remains on a destructive tear after knocking out 'Rolly' Romero back in May. Ryan Garcia appears to be on the comeback trail after a lengthy hiatus. And one can never ignore the possibility of Vasiliy Lomachenko returning to the ring to once again show the world the fantastic skill of 'The Matrix'.

The lightweight division has truly always been one of the jewels of the sport, and it should never be forgotten that Roberto Duran was one of the greatest boxers to ever compete at 135 pounds.

With his slick upper-body movement and swarmer style that pressured and fatigued opponents, 'Hands of Stone' would have been a problem for any previous or current lightweight champion.

Roberto Duran is one of the famed boxing kings of the 1980s

At the beginning of the 1980s, boxing found itself in an awkward position. Muhammad Ali had retired, finally hanging up his gloves after being defeated by Larry Holmes in 1980, and Trevor Berbick in 1981.

Although Holmes was an elite heavyweight champion deserving of immense recognition, he simply did not have the powerful charisma of Ali to carry the sport into the mainstream spotlight. Mike Tyson would not explode onto the scene until a few years later either, meaning there was a vacant feeling growing in the boxing world.

This vacant feeling could have possibly grown into a total void, however, four kings emerged to carry the sport until 'Iron' Mike arrived.

Roberto Duran, 'Sugar' Ray Leonard, Tommy 'The Hitman' Hearns, and Marvelous Marvin Hagler all etched their names into the annals of boxing lore by fighting each other. Throughout the early '80s, each man stepped into the ring with one another and put on an absolute thriller inside the ring.

On June 20th, 1980, Duran shocked the world by beating the famous Olympic Gold Medalist Ray Leonard, capturing welterweight titles in the process. Months later, Leonard earned his revenge in a rematch, forcing Duran to quit and supposedly to utter the words "No más" in the eighth round. Leonard would go on to defeat Tommy Hearns in an epic welterweight contest, knocking out his rival in the 14th round. 'Sugar Ray' also won the middleweight championship by defeating Marvin Hagler in a highly-controversial match in 1987.

'Hands of Stone' would prove his greatness in 1983 by nearly defeating middleweight kingpin Marvin Hagler for the 160 pound crown. A career lightweight, Duran gave the champion all he could handle before Hagler switched gears in the last two rounds, taking a close unanimous decision.

In 1984, Tommy Hearns would defeat Roberto Duran in the second round with one of the most famous knockout punches in boxing history. 'The Hitman' would then lose to Hagler in 1985 in what is regarded as one of the greatest fights of all time, a bloody and dramatic three-round affair known simply as 'The War'.

Boxing's Four Kings helped define the sport for the better part of the '80s. Each man is highly regarded for their championship talent and immense contributions to boxing. Each man helped prove that a fighter doesn't need to be a heavyweight to be great.

The idea that Roberto Duran, a man who started his career at lightweight, was able to compete with two welterweight greats and arguably the best middleweight of all time, is purely insane. To put things into perspective, fans should try imagining Devin Haney or Ryan Garcia stepping into the ring with someone like Jermall Charlo or Gennadiy Golovkin.

The greatness of Roberto Duran should never be forgotten. He fought the best of his era, and continued to win titles and accolades even past his prime. 'Hands of Stone' will forever be a legend in the sport, and will always be recognized as one of the best.

