"Give me one more fight" - Sergey Kovalev confident of securing world title opportunity soon

Sergey Kovalev feels he's knocking off the rust up at cruiserweight.

This past Saturday, 'The Krusher' made his return to the ring for the first time in nearly three years. Kovalev made his cruiserweight debut against the undefeated Tervel Pulev, and he looked good in his new weight class.

The Russian easily cruised to victory in the 10-round contest. Finding a home for the jab and slowly getting into a groove over the bout, Kovalev wound up winning via unanimous decision. The victory led to the former Light-Heavyweight Champion feeling like he's not far off a title shot.

Kovalev has spoken about fighting for a world title again soon, and he reiterated that following his win over Pulev. Per BoxingScene, following his latest win, the 39-year-old said:

“The plan was just to use the jab and distance. But I felt like I didn’t have enough energy in my body. I think in my next fight, it would be at a higher level. Give me one more fight, and I’ll be ready for a world title opportunity.”

See BoxingScene's post about Sergey Kovalev below:

BoxingScene.com @boxingscene Sergey Kovalev: I Want To Fight Every Three or Four Months dlvr.it/SQQdby Sergey Kovalev: I Want To Fight Every Three or Four Months dlvr.it/SQQdby https://t.co/31VLxpwfQZ

Sergey Kovalev wants a quick turnaround

After three years out of the ring, Sergey Kovalev doesn't want to spend anymore time on the shelf.

'The Krusher' has spent the majority of the past few years out of the ring, and not even really training. The 39-year-old ran into many legal issues, as well as testing positive for banned substances. Kovalev also had a bout canceled due to a bout with COVID-19.

Now back in the win column, the former Light-Heavyweight Champion wants to stay in the ring. While he feels that he's very close to securing a world title opportunity, he believes the shot will come with activity.

The 39-year-old also admitted that he knew there was going to be some ring rust during his return, which contributed to his performance.

Following his win over Tervel Pulev, Kovalev said:

“I’m just going to keep in shape after this fight, we’ll rest one week and then get back in the gym. I worried how it was going to be in the fight, of course there was some ring rust. Without boxing at a high level for over a year, my body doesn’t like this. I want to fight every three or four months."

Edited by Harvey Leonard