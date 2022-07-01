"We don't have separate deals for each one of them"- Showtime President on Floyd Mayweather - Logan Paul dispute 

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul have had a viral dispute over pay for the Mayweather-Paul PPV in June 2021. Logan Paul has claimed that he was not paid for the bout.

Showtime President Stephen Espinoza has shed light on the situation and has said:

“Our deal is with Mayweather promotions and Mayweather promotions dispenses the money. Obviously, we deal with one of the promoters and we don’t have separate deals for each one of them. I can only go by what Floyd says, yes there is some delay in PPV."

He added:

"There was a pretty significant chunk of money that is just going out now. Whether it's that I would be surprised if that wasn’t it it's just a misunderstanding of how long it takes the money to get out sometimes.”

The bout between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather was broadcast on Showtime PPV. The fight reportedly sold over one million PPV buys. The PPV was sold at $49.99, and both fighters would get significant PPV amount.

Paul has called out Mayweather on multiple occasions, claiming that ‘Money’ has not paid him for the bout. Mayweather has always denied Paul’s claim and suggested that he was not telling the truth. Stephen Ezpinoza has shed more light on the situation by explaining the details of the deal. The revelation that PPV money is only being sent out may be why Logan has not been paid for the bout.

Mayweather promotions are one of the biggest promotional companies in boxing. The company does not have a history of not paying other fighters and has put on some of the biggest events in boxing history.

The mega-fight between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao was one of the many put on by Mayweather promotions. Currently, Gervonta Davis is the company's biggest star and none of his opponents have claimed that they were not paid.

Logan Paul has recently signed with the WWE

Logan Paul's future in the boxing ring may be over as ‘The Maverick’ has joined the WWE. Paul has appeared in sports entertainment before and has made WrestleMania appearances. The exact details of Paul’s deals with the WWE are unclear.

Paul has however said that he would like to return to boxing in the future. Some fighters in WWE have part-time contracts. Not appearing on screen full-time will allow Paul to continue his boxing aspirations.

