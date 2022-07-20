"I'm taking it all" - Terence Crawford is open to fighting Jaron Ennis in the future

Terence Crawford has stated that he would like to fight Jaron Ennis later on in his career. Crawford acknowledged that Ennis is a supremely talented boxer who he believes will be extremely hard to beat.

'Bud' last fought in November 2011 against Shawn Porter in Las Vegas. Crawford became the first man to knock out Porter by dropping him twice in the tenth round and forcing a stoppage. Crawford retained his WBO welterweight championship and extended his unbeaten record to 38-0.

Meanwhile, Ennis destroyed Custio Clayton back in May by knocking him out in the second round. 'Boots' landed a devastating overhand right which rendered Custio unable to continue.

Only 25 years old, Ennis displayed his phenomenal athleticism and punching power to get the victory.

Watch Ennis knock out Clayton below:

Here's what Terence Crawford said in a recent interview on Showtime:

"Boots is a tremendously talented guy. Very strong, knows boxing. He's gonna be a force to be reckoned with. Me and him, later down the line - if that comes on my table and it's the right fight for me, I'm taking it all."

Check out Michael Benson's post below:

Jaron Ennis is confident he can defeat Terence Crawford and all the other top welterweights

In a previous interview, Ennis expressed his belief that he can beat all the top welterweights, including Crawford, Errol Spence Jr., and Yordenis Ugas.

"For me, I feel like I'm the best. I feel like none of those guys are on my level and I'm just different. I feel like I'm a whole different animal compared to those guys...I'm here, I'm ready to take over."

Watch the Ennis' full interview with Fight Hype:

It remains to be seen if 'Boots' will get an opportunity to fight for a world title soon. With a record of 29-0 and 27 knockouts, there are some who believe Ennis is the best welterweight on the planet. Nevertheless, the Philadelphia boxer has yet to face any of the top welterweights.

Regardless, there has been growing speculation that Crawford will fight Spence next for the undisputed welterweight championship. It is plausible that Ennis could battle the winner of Crawford-Spence in 2023.

