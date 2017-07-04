Trainer advises Manny Pacquiao to retire after the defeat on Sunday

Is this the end of the legend's career?

Pacquiao has been an eleven time champion in his 22-year-old career

What’s the story?

Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao has been advised by his trainer to step down and take retirement on Monday, a day after Australian boxer Jeff Horn defeated him hands down in a boxing match, reports BoxingScene.

The context

Much to the surprise of spectators and fans, the relatively less known Jeff Horn went on to defeat 11-times-champion Pacquiao and win the World Boxing Organization welterweight title at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane on Sunday. All three judges unanimously awarded the title to Horn, which subsequently led to a controversy over the scoring of the match.

The heart of the matter

Slated as the underdog, Horn did not let his morale go down and applied a lot of pressure in the first few rounds. The three judges ultimately scored the fight 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 in favour of the 29-year old.

Pacquiao admitted that Horn was much tougher than he had expected, however, the 38-year-old felt he had actually won the fight. He added that he respects the judges’ decision and wants to return for a rematch.

While Pacquiao has defeated many big guns in his illustrious career, the real sense of his decline comes from the fact that he hasn’t knocked a single person out in the last eight years.

What’s next?

While Pacquiao has confidently declared that he would like a rematch given there is a clause for it, the chances of it happening look highly doubtful. Going by what the Hall of Fame trainer has to say, it seems this is time for Pacquiao to step into retirement.

It has been remarkable to see Horn making his way to the top despite not promising much in his career so far. However, the confidence he ahs is going to pave a bright future for him, similar to what Pacquiao has thoroughly worked hard for and enjoyed in his past.

Author’s take

Manny Pacquiao is one of the biggest names ever to take to the boxing ring and whether he chooses to retire now, or in the future, his loss would be felt.

