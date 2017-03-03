5 boxing opponents for Conor McGregor other than Floyd Mayweather

If he's serious about boxing, then let's make a few of these happen.

by Harry Kettle 03 Mar 2017

McGregor vs Mayweather isn’t likely to happen

So Conor McGregor has a boxing license and everyone is pretty confused about what this means. Some believe it's just a publicity stunt to make fans think that he'll be fighting Floyd Mayweather, meanwhile, others are legitimately convinced that the match-up will take place.

Either way, we're here to talk about the alternatives to that overhyped "dream match".

Let's face it, Conor McGregor is going to be a fish out of water if he steps into a boxing with any kind of professional boxer. Sure he has some experience in the field, but mixed martial arts is a whole different animal by comparison and you can't pretend that he won't want to throw a leg kick or two.

It's second nature, and McGregor's presence in the world of boxing is a risky one.

However, we do want to see it. Why? Because it'd be a showcase, which is what Conor does best. No matter what kind of fight or event he's involved in, McGregor knows how to get people invested in the product and that's going to make him a marketing machine for years to come.

Some may not like his tactics, but a few of these potential battles will certainly whet the appetite of fans. With that being said, let's take a look at five boxing opponents for Conor McGregor other than Floyd Mayweather.

#5 Keith Thurman

An outside possibility

With a record of 27-0, Keith Thurman can afford to be a little cocky. The American is one of the hardest hitting Welterweights in boxing and has perfected his game to the point where he is definitely a part of the top 10 when it comes to the pound-for-pound best boxers in the world.

So naturally, when the idea of a bout with McGregor was brought up, he was all ears.

It would be a complete and utter mismatch for the Irishman and if you want it put in simpler terms - it would be a mistake. Thurman is still young and is always improving, meanwhile, Conor would be a massive underdog against someone of Thurman's skill set.

He'd be able to take the shots for a while, but could he last for the full duration of the fight? Probably not. Onto a legend of similar stature to Floyd Mayweather.