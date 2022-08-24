"Get that half a billy" - Tyson Fury demands a $500,000,000 payday for Oleksandr Usyk fight

Tyson Fury has asked for a gigantic paycheque for his next potential fight against Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian recently defended his Unified world titles against Anthony Joshua on August 20 at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Following Usyk's win over 'AJ', all that the boxing world has been asking for is an undisputed title fight between him and Fury.

Usyk himself called out the Brit, saying it was the only fight he wanted next. 'The Gypsy King' reciprocated with his own call-out and an announcement that he was coming out of retirement for the fight. However, he has a few conditions that have to be met. He shared his thoughts on the fight via his Instagram story:

"The (world's) bigest fight has to be the worlds bigest money. If im to put all on the line vs some unknown foreigner. Boys better get that half billy (billion). If not keep that little mug. If it was AJ it would of bin free but its not. Only powers in the water GK"

Fury has previously stated that if he was to fight Anthony Joshua for undisputed, he would do it for free as a tribute to the British crowd. But since he will now be facing Usyk, he wants the biggest payday ever in the history of boxing.

Lennox Lewis requests Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk to finalise their fight for Undisputed Heavyweight Champion

Lennox Lewis, the last heavyweight boxer to hold the Undisputed crown, has requested Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk to finalize their fight so that boxing fans can have an undisputed champion for the first time in 19 years. The Brit and the Ukrainian have publicly called each other out, however contract details for the fight have not yet been finalized.

Here's what former Undisputed Heavyweight Champion Lennox Lewis had to say:

"Hey @Tyson_Fury & @usykaa Can we finally give the fans an UNDISPUTED HW Championship fight? 19 years is a long time and fans deserve it! 👊🏾💥 Let’s get it cracking!"

Fans in the comments section were backing the notion, saying it was the only fight that made sense for both fighters. Frank Warren has since revealed that they're planning to scale the fight to the level of Ali vs. Frazier.

