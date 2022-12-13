The undercard for Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin had some star power. The two light welterweight title contenders headlined a Top Rank-ESPN event last Saturday night in New York City. One of the undercard fighters, Xander Zayas decided to make the most of his fight in the big apple.

The 20-year-old faced Alexis Salazar at the event, winning by unanimous decision. However, it wasn't so much the fight itself that made headlines, it was instead his entrance.

The ace is known for his incredible entrance, where he enters to the song "Narco" by Blasterjaxx. Videos of his elaborate, almost professional-wrestling style entrance have gone viral on several occasions

For this entrance, Xander Zayas decided to do the same as the Mets star and walk out to the track alongside New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz. Unsurprisingly, Diaz, as well as the rising prospect, received a warm welcome from those in attendance at Madison Square Garden.

See Xander Zayas's entrance with Edwin Diaz below:

Did Teofimo Lopez defeat Sandor Martin?

In the main event of the ESPN card, Teofimo Lopez defeated Sandor Martin by a split decision.

The bout was just the second at light welterweight for 'The Takeover.' He famously made his debut in the weight class in August, defeating Pedro Campa with a devastating seventh-round knockout. After the win, Lopez once again voiced his intentions to win titles at a second weight class.

For his second outing at 140 pounds, the former champion decided to take a step up in the competition and face Sandor Martin. While 'Arrasandor' has never held a world title, he has defeated several solid names such as Mikey Garcia, whom he defeated last October.

Despite being a significant underdog, Martin brought the fight to Lopez in their ten-round contest. Despite many believing that the Spanish fighter did more to deserve the victory, he wound up coming up short with a split decision.

The result was a controversial one, and Martin himself took issue with it. Following the result, he argued with Lopez about the judge's scorecards. Several high-profile names such as Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia later voiced their displeasure with the result.

For his part, Teofimo Lopez also seemed a little unsure of the result. After being declared the winner, the former champion was seen asking his team if he still has it.

Watch Lopez's discussion with his team below:

