Creators of Edwin Diaz's iconic entrance song Blasterjaxx wish to perform 'Narco' at New York Mets' stadium

Edwin Diaz, closing pitcher for the New York Mets, has popularized his entrance song with a new set of fans. The tune has become so popular that "Narco" creators, Thom Jongkind and Idir Makhlaf of the Dutch DJ duo Blasterjaxx, have expressed their desire to perform it live during a New York Mets game.

The upbeat song is played for New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz whenever he walks out to the mound from the bullpen. Diaz claims it pumps him up for his performance.

Many MLB players, including Edwin Diaz, have entrance anthems, but "Narco" gets everybody swinging.

The song is a five-year-old collaboration with Timmy Trumpet. Blasterjaxx and Trumpet are aware of their song's popularity at the Mets' stadium. In an interview with MLB, Thom Jongkind said:

"I think he made a great choice. We fully support him."

Timmy Trumpet expressed his pleasure over email:

"Nothing makes me happier. That is exactly what this song was meant to do."

During an appearance on the "Amazin' But True" podcast, Jongkind and Makhlaf showed their willingness to perform "Narco" live at Citi Field.

Nothing, however, has been arranged yet. Currently, Thom and Idir are occupied with paperwork for traveling from the Netherlands to New York.

Thom Jongkind said:

"There are talks about things. I have to be very careful with this. The point, as you may know, for Europeans and everyone non-U.S., working on your Visa, might take a while. It’s a pretty bureaucratic procedure. So we are in the middle of that. We are still waiting for that.

“So hopefully when everything falls in place and might be a chance that something could happen. But like I said, it’s very premature right now.”

Thom added:

"It’s really out of this world basically, especially since it’s a track that’s been out for five years already. It’s great and it’s especially great that the music is connecting with a different kind of people, not per se the people that would come to our shows or would listen to our music in the first place, but still get in touch with the song via sports."

The song "Narco" was first used by Edwin Diaz while playing with the Seattle Mariners in 2018.

Thom Jongkind and Idir Makhlaf of Blasterjaxx spoke to New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz

New York Mets v Miami Marlins

Jongkind and Makhlaf of Blasterjaxx got in touch with Diaz after their song "Narco" picked up steam.

Jongkind says:

"A couple of DMs, vice versa, but through some reporters where we had interviews with, like some messages got transferred to one another. Old time. It’s pretty cool, old school."

He also mentions that the Dutch duo is excited to meet the two-time All-Star in person.

"I believe we made a video message when we were in Ibiza in Spain for him. He replied back with a video message that we found back on Twitter. So that’s how it goes at the moment. It has its charm actually. It’s pretty cool, I guess. So to meet him would be absolutely great.”

Thom, referring to the popularity of the song, adds:

"I think we’ll only realize it once we’ve been in the stadium and seen the whole action live and the track being played out live, that’s the moment when we’ll definitely realize what’s happening.”

MLB fans cannot wait for "Narco" to be played live during a New York Mets game and witness Citi Field turn into a virtual carnival.

