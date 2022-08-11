“This man is an American treasure” “It’s does, in fact, bring all the boys to the yard” - MLB Twitter reacts to Daniel Vogelbach’s hilarious walk-up song at Citi Field

MLB has many characters and fan-favorites across the sport. Perhaps one of the most likable players at the moment is Daniel Vogelbach. The New York Mets faced off against the Cincinnati Reds this afternoon at Citi Field. During the game, recently acquired New York Mets slugger Daniel Vogelbach walked up to a new song.

The Mets won the game rather convincingly by a score of 10-2. Vogelbach's walk-up had to be the most entertaining part because it is perfectly fitting for the 6'0", 270-pound slugger. His song got the fans involved in the fun the team has been having this season.

Vogelbach has become a national treasure for many across the MLB.

The way the Mets have played as of late will surely bring all the boys to the yard. The Mets record now sits at an impressive 73-39.

Even fans of different teams love the content Vogelbach is producing.

He really is the hero we deserve and the type of player the game needs.

He is surely turning into a fan favorite in Queens this summer.

One of the best acquisitions at the deadline for any team, Vogelbach has been batting .333 with an OPS of 1.044 since arriving to the Mets. The team is also 13-2 in this time frame.

His personality is so likable that he may turn some people into Mets fans.

Daniel Vogelbach is fully embracing the big moments while also sporting a little fun. It's an awesome sight to see.

MLB Upcoming Schedule: New York Mets

MLB: New York Mets players celebrate their victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The Mets won convincingly by a score of 10-2.

The New York Mets wrapped up their series against the Cincinnati Reds this afternoon with a convincing 10-2 victory. The team will now host the division rival Philadelphia Phillies this weekend as the MLB playoff race continues to heat up.

The first game is scheduled for Friday at 7:10 p.m. EDT. This will be the first of 11 games in a row the team will face either the Braves or the Phillies. It is a critical stretch in the regular season schedule for the Mets. The Mets will either leave the rest of the National League East behind or allow the two teams back into the race.

