"Diaz is filthy" "Diaz straight cheesing at Soto gives me life" - Edwin Diaz shuts down Washington Nationals as the New York Mets complete series sweep; fans react on Twitter

The New York Mets continued their excellent start to this season, beating the Washington Nationals earlier today 5-0 for the series sweep.

MLB @MLB



The 🤮 to end it.The @Mets are on a 6-game winning streak 🤮 to end it.The @Mets are on a 6-game winning streak 👀 https://t.co/65TKx7BBG2

"The @Mets are on a 6-game winning streak" - @ MLB

The Mets are now 35-17 on the season, have a six-game winning streak, and hold a commanding 11-game lead in the National League East.

Mets sweep Nationals; extend winning streak to six games

Washington Nationals v New York Mets

The Mets gave the ball to starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, and he managed to go five innings. He allowed zero runs to earn his sixth victory of the season. Carrasco was clearly without his best stuff, as he had to get out of trouble in several innings, and he walked five batters in total.

Carlos Carrasco's father was in attendance at Citi Field. This was the first time in nearly a year that Carrasco's father had seen him, and it had been nearly three years since he saw him pitch in a game. What a moment!

SNY @SNYtv



He hasn't seen his son in a year, and hasn't seen him pitch since 2019 Carlos Carrasco's father is in attendance for today's game.He hasn't seen his son in a year, and hasn't seen him pitch since 2019 @SteveGelbs Carlos Carrasco's father is in attendance for today's game.He hasn't seen his son in a year, and hasn't seen him pitch since 2019 @SteveGelbs https://t.co/EOSMwilOhT

"Carlos Carrasco's father is in attendance for today's game. He hasn't seen his son in a year, and hasn't seen him pitch since 2019 @SteveGelbs" - @ SNY

Catcher Tomas Nido had a career day, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs.

"HAVE A DAY, TOMAS! A FOUR-HIT GAME!" - @ SNY

The Mets now travel out west to play 10 games in California against the LA Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and LA Angels. The Mets go to Dodger Stadium tomorrow with the first pitch scheduled for 10:10 p.m. EDT.

New York Mets fans react to series sweep of Washington Nationals

New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers

Many Mets fans took to Twitter to celebrate the series sweep and six-game winning streak. Let's check out some of the best reactions from fans across baseball.

One fan said that Diaz is filthy. Edwin Diaz is now 2-1 with a 2.49 ERA and 11-for-14 on save opportunities.

"@MLB @Mets Diaz is filthy" - @ NY Mojo

Another fan mocked Juan Soto's approach when trailing by five runs.

Jeremy @jeremyreyallday MLB @MLB



The 🤮 to end it.The @Mets are on a 6-game winning streak 🤮 to end it.The @Mets are on a 6-game winning streak 👀 https://t.co/65TKx7BBG2 Soto swung like he was trying to hit a 5 run homerun lmao twitter.com/mlb/status/153… Soto swung like he was trying to hit a 5 run homerun lmao twitter.com/mlb/status/153…

"Soto swung like he was trying to hit a 5 run homerun lmao" - @ Jeremy

Another fan was happy to see Edwin Diaz smile at Juan Soto after he struck him out.

"Diaz straight cheesing at Soto gives me life." - @ Ryan Moses

The Mets look to be among the best teams in baseball right now, and they still do not have their best two pitchers, which is scary to think about. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far