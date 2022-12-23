VIDEO: When basketball legend Michael Jordan helped break up an altercation involving gang members after Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao fight

Michael Jordan helped keep the peace after Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao.

In 2015, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao finally met in the ring in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight was a long-awaited one, as the two stars had been in discussions to fight for over six years to that point.

Given the anticipation around the contest, the entire world seemed to be watching on May 2nd, 2015. The fight wound up being the most purchased pay-per-view event in combat sports history, as 4.6 million people bought the event in the United States

That excitement from fans also reached celebrities as well. There were almost too many stars to count, as everyone from Jay Z and Beyonce, to Charles Barkley and Mike Tyson, were in attendance at the MGM Garden Arena.

However, arguably the biggest name in attendance was basketball legend Michael Jordan. A noted boxing fan, the former Chicago Bulls great naturally traveled to Las Vegas to see the super fight.

Following the event, Jordan was forced to break up a fight as well. When a reported gang member attempted to fight one of the legend's bodyguards, the basketball star stepped in.

The brawl was disrupted, largely thanks to Michael Jordan's efforts. While he was a scary figure on the court, he seems to keep the peace off of it.

See the video below:

Did Floyd Mayweather defeat Manny Pacquiao?

While the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao is the biggest ever, it wasn't praised.

Heading into the contest, it was well-known that 'Money' and 'Pac Man' were past their best days. While they were still champions, both men had lost a step in athletic ability, and it showed on fight night.

In true Mayweather fashion, he put on a defensive masterclass. Pacquiao absolutely had his moments and won rounds. However, he failed to land enough significant shots and spent most of the night swinging at the air.

After 12 rounds, it was Floyd Mayweather who earned the victory by unanimous decision. While it was arguably the biggest win of his career, the fight itself was panned by fans, who opined that the bout was largely uneventful.

To add to the disappointment, Manny Pacquiao revealed postfight that he had fought with an injury, which led to his dismal performance. Given the context of how disappointing the matchup was, it's no wonder tensions were running high, and Michael Jordan was forced to jump into action.

