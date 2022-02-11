Watch: Canelo Alvarez shows off his LaFerrari

It seems as though life is going great for Canelo Alvarez. The now undisputed Super Middleweight Champion has taken to social media to post a video of himself with his new LaFerrari.

Alvarez took to Instagram to show off his new Ferrari supercar. The video showed the car in the sunlight, with it being worked on by another individual. The car itself is worth millions of dollars, depending on the year of the make.

The video doesn't come as a surprise, given the Mexican's love of supercars. Alvarez has previously given tours of his garage and revealed some of the automobiles that he owns. Some of the cars he owns include a 2019 Bugatti Chiron, Lamborghini Aventador Roadster and a Mustang 500.

Canelo Alvarez is expected to return to the ring in May

Canelo Alvarez was last seen in the ring in November 2021, scoring a knockout victory over Caleb Plant to unify the Super Middleweight titles. Following the bout, there was tons of speculation as to who the Mexican superstar would fight next.

A surprising name emerged in the days following his win over Plant. His coach Eddy Reynoso began working on a fight with WBC Cruiserweight Champion Ilunga Makabuf for May. However, after the champion was given a mandatory defense for early in the year, that bout was scrapped.

Another fighter emerged in the form of Jermall Charlo. The unbeaten WBC Middleweight Champion had called out Alvarez for years, but the bout never came to fruition. Al Heymon and Premier Boxing Champions were reportedly willing to put up as much as $45 million for a fight between the two.

However, it seems that matchup won't happen either. Alvarez's next fight will be in May, likely against WBA Light-Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol. The bout will be the first in a two-fight deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

If Alvarez wins the Bivol fight, he would then cross paths once again with rival Gennady Golovkin. The two men fought twice previously, with their first 2017 matchup being ruled a controversial split draw. The rematch was another entertaining firefight, this time won by Alvarez in a contentious majority decision.

As of now, it seems likely that Canelo Alvarez will return to the ring in May against Dmitry Bivol. However, the fight has yet to be confirmed. Fans of the Mexican superstar can expect news of his return to be announced in the coming days.

Edited by C. Naik