WATCH: Jake Paul reacts after getting jumped by Floyd Mayweather

Jake Paul has shed light on his altercation with Floyd Mayweather last night.

'The Problem Child' and 'Money' have been at odds for years now despite never competing in the ring. Granted, that's not due to a lack of effort, as the two have continually teased that they could one-day fight each other.

Well, they almost did wind up fighting each other last night, just not in the boxing ring. Mayweather and Paul just so happened to be attending the same Miami Heat basketball game, and they saw each other outside the venue. This quickly led to things turning sour.

As anyone who has followed the undefeated boxer's career knows, he has a massive entourage. When Paul was noticed by Mayweather and his team, they attempted to attack him, prompting the YouTuber to be escorted into the arena.

Following the incident, Jake Paul took to social media to call out Floyd Mayweather. In the video, he stated that while he's down to fight the boxer one-on-one, he has no intention of fighting his entire team. Paul stated:

“So I’m leaving the Miami Heat game and Floyd Mayweather and 50 dudes pull up out of nowhere. Out of some side alley waiting for me outside of the stadium. They’re like ‘what’s up, what’s all that talk now!’ I’m like first of all, what did I say to you Floyd? I just took your hat and you’re still mad about it? Come on, bro. Then 50 dudes literally start surrounding me trying to jump me. I’m out that b****.”

See his comments below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul reacts after being filmed running away from Floyd Mayweather and his entourage in an altercation overnight…



[📽️ @JakePaul] Jake Paul reacts after being filmed running away from Floyd Mayweather and his entourage in an altercation overnight…[📽️ @JakePaul] ‼️ Jake Paul reacts after being filmed running away from Floyd Mayweather and his entourage in an altercation overnight…[📽️ @JakePaul] https://t.co/pM7UDGuSC9

What happened between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather?

In 2021, the rivalry between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather began at a press conference.

'The Problem Child' was at the presser to support his brother, Logan Paul, as he was slated to fight 'Money'. The two wound up having a lackluster exhibition later that year, which went down as a no-contest.

Admittedly, the most fun part of the ordeal was the brawl at the pre-fight press conference. The younger Paul went face-to-face with Mayweather in front of the press and teased that they could fight in the future.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



(via It got heated at the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul press conference after Jake Paul took Mayweather's hat.(via @jakepaul It got heated at the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul press conference after Jake Paul took Mayweather's hat.(via @jakepaul) https://t.co/47EXBWKcJo

During the face-off, the YouTuber grabbed the boxing legend's hat, prompting him to get punched several times. Mayweather had to separate from Paul during the situation, but that was just the beginning of their rivalry.

The two have continued to go back and forth since that altercation, and after last night's incident, they'll likely continue to do so.

Poll : 0 votes