Why did Jake Paul get jumped by Floyd Mayweather?

Jake Paul got involved in a scuffle with Floyd Mayweather in the lead up to Mayweather's exhibition bout against Jake's older brother, Logan Paul. The heated altercation took place as Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul came face to face for the first time in Miami for the press conference leading up to their fight.
Mayweather and Logan Paul were trading insults during the faceoff when his brother Jake Paul decided to get himself involved. As Floyd Mayweather was leaving the arena, the younger Paul sibling decided to confront him and call him out for a fight.
However, things really started to go south when Jake Paul stole Mayweather’s hat and tried to run away. Floyd Mayweather did not take Jake's audacity too kindly and ventured on a solo mission to retrieve his cap.
This, in turn, led to an all-out brawl, forcing camera crews to flee the scene as Jake Paul could be seen getting jumped by Floyd Mayweather. Eventually, Jake Paul was seen in a ripped shirt trying to escape the melee. Even as the former five-division world champion hunted him down, Jake Paul shouted:
"I've got your hat"
Jake Paul seemed shaken up after the brawl
A second altercation broke out as Floyd Mayweather had another go at Jake Paul, this time supposedly with his entourage of bodyguards. As he was eventually pulled away, Paul looked all roughed up and was left with a black eye.
While Jake Paul's voice seems to be breaking up in one of the videos, the 24-year old claimed to be unphased by the black eye. Accusing Floyd's bodyguards of attacking him, Paul wrote on Twitter:
"honestly have had 3 easy fights as a pro so been itching for some real action. 1 of Floyd’s 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye. RESPECT!"
In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Jake Paul changed his Twitter handle to 'GOTCHA HAT' and also launched the official 'gotcha hat' merchandise not long after.