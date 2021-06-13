Why did Jake Paul get jumped by Floyd Mayweather?

Jake Paul got involved in a scuffle with Floyd Mayweather in the lead up to Mayweather's exhibition bout against Jake's older brother, Logan Paul. The heated altercation took place as Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul came face to face for the first time in Miami for the press conference leading up to their fight.

Mayweather and Logan Paul were trading insults during the faceoff when his brother Jake Paul decided to get himself involved. As Floyd Mayweather was leaving the arena, the younger Paul sibling decided to confront him and call him out for a fight.

Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul and Jake Paul just got into it 🍿pic.twitter.com/YVCgukjwVO — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 6, 2021

However, things really started to go south when Jake Paul stole Mayweather’s hat and tried to run away. Floyd Mayweather did not take Jake's audacity too kindly and ventured on a solo mission to retrieve his cap.

This, in turn, led to an all-out brawl, forcing camera crews to flee the scene as Jake Paul could be seen getting jumped by Floyd Mayweather. Eventually, Jake Paul was seen in a ripped shirt trying to escape the melee. Even as the former five-division world champion hunted him down, Jake Paul shouted:

"I've got your hat"

Floyd Mayweather was heated after his encounter with Jake Paul. *NSFW*



(via @ShowtimeBoxing)pic.twitter.com/GoCpkXhpXq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 6, 2021

Jake Paul seemed shaken up after the brawl

A second altercation broke out as Floyd Mayweather had another go at Jake Paul, this time supposedly with his entourage of bodyguards. As he was eventually pulled away, Paul looked all roughed up and was left with a black eye.

You can hear Jake Paul’s voice break as his team try to hide him in a closet after getting slapped up by Floyd Mayweather’s team for stealing his hat 🤣... looks like he’s trying to hide a cut above his eye too? #mayweatherpaul pic.twitter.com/aZAeFO1cey — The Fite Zone 🥊🤼‍♂️ (@TheFiteZone) May 6, 2021

While Jake Paul's voice seems to be breaking up in one of the videos, the 24-year old claimed to be unphased by the black eye. Accusing Floyd's bodyguards of attacking him, Paul wrote on Twitter:

"honestly have had 3 easy fights as a pro so been itching for some real action. 1 of Floyd’s 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye. RESPECT!"

honestly have had 3 easy fights as a pro so been itching for some real action



1 of Floyd’s 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye



RESPECT!!😂📈 — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Jake Paul changed his Twitter handle to 'GOTCHA HAT' and also launched the official 'gotcha hat' merchandise not long after.

