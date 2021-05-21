"Generations to come will talk about this": Logan Paul reveals reason behind fighting Floyd Mayweather on Trevor Noah show

On May 19th, Logan Paul went on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" and was interviewed regarding his upcoming boxing match with Floyd Mayweather set for June 6th in Miami, Florida.

Known primarily as a YouTuber, Logan Paul shocked the world when he first entered the ring to fight against YouTuber KSI. Currently with a 0-1 boxing record, Logan is set to fight professional boxer Floyd Mayweather, who has a spotless record of 50-0.

Trevor Noah's interview with Logan Paul

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah sat down with Logan Paul via Zoom to ask him why he wanted to fight a seasoned boxer such as Floyd.

Logan stated that he wanted the fight to be remembered for generations.

"My kids' kids will talk about this. Generations to come will talk about this moment in history."

He went on to say,

"When I accepted this fight, I understood the magnitude of what a special event this was."

According to Logan, Floyd Mayweather was the greatest boxer of his generation. He continued by claiming how he had never been intimidated by Floyd, "let alone anyone".

The new boxer talked about overcoming his challenges and "exceeding expectations". Despite his record not shining as brightly as Floyd's, Logan says he has a real shot at winning.

Fans excited over highly anticipated fight

Followers and fans of Logan Paul took to Twitter to express their excitement over Logan's upcoming fight. In fact, due to the newly released COVID-19 guidelines in the United States, fans were able to book a trip to Miami, Florida to see the fight in person.

What I need rn is just @LoganPaul Vs @FloydMayweather

Only this can call my nerves — Jxy | (@_bazingaaaa) May 18, 2021

Looks like I’m going to the Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight in Miami on June 6. — Michael Sayman (@michaelsayman) May 15, 2021

lowkey wanna go to the logan paul vs floyd mayweather fight on june 6 but it’s in florida — fiona (@robloxtitties) May 20, 2021

BRUH I JUST GOT FLOYD MAYWEATHER VS LOGAN PAUL TICKETS — Liam🇻🇦🇺🇸 (@JeffingTatum) May 13, 2021

June 6th 2021 Floyd Mayweather vs logan fucking paul — Toasty (@toasty75069855) May 13, 2021

I'm not really into such stuff but I really wanna watch the Logan Paul VS Floyd Mayweather showdown. — rhaegar targaryen (@ryujinyamagata) May 17, 2021

Logan don't keep your hands down during the match 😉 — FAB (@floyedbritto) May 20, 2021

So @LoganPaul vs. @FloydMayweather is happening. Then @jakepaul needs to fight @tommytntfury on the fight before. The Brit Vs The yank. They got @Tyson_Fury and @SHAQ backing it. Make this happen you American....... pic.twitter.com/zUhB3v3ELS — Humanity is One (@Guilty_Gill) May 21, 2021

The hero is gonna get knocked out this shit ain’t scripted — ComproPolls (@ComproSports) May 20, 2021

@LoganPaul wish u all the best, and give it all — k.solo (@ksolo12) May 20, 2021

During his face-to-face meeting with Floyd, Logan's brother Jake trolled the professional boxer by stealing his hat. This resulted in Jake getting banned from the fight.

However, he has recently been unbanned, and his "gotcha hat" prank that he pulled on Floyd became a meme.

