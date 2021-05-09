Did Jake Paul cry after the brawl with Floyd Mayweather at the press conference?

Jake Paul seemed shaken up after getting involved in a brawl with Floyd Mayweather that left 'The Problem Child' with a black eye. The incident broke out inside the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami when both parties attended a press conference for the upcoming bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul.

In a clip that went viral from the incident, Jake Paul can be seen being ushered through a door by security as he shouts, "Gotcha hat!" one last time. Jake Paul's voice can be heard cracking up as the YouTube star tries to hide away from the melee.

You can hear Jake Paul’s voice break as his team try to hide him in a closet after getting slapped up by Floyd Mayweather’s team for stealing his hat 🤣... looks like he’s trying to hide a cut above his eye too? #mayweatherpaul pic.twitter.com/aZAeFO1cey — The Fite Zone 🥊🤼‍♂️ (@TheFiteZone) May 6, 2021

Jake Paul and Mayweather went face to face in a heated exchange after Floyd announced his decision to fight both the Paul siblings on the same night. The YouTuber reached out for Floyd Mayweather's hat and cried "Gotcha hat" before running away with it. Floyd immediately gave chase, which immediately led to a huge brawl between the two parties as camera crews rushed in to get a piece of the action.

Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul and Jake Paul just got into it 🍿pic.twitter.com/YVCgukjwVO — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 6, 2021

Jake Paul claims to have been hit by Floyd Mayweather's bodyguard:

Jake Paul was in Miami to support his brother Logan Paul in his upcoming exhibition bout against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. However, Jake would steal away all the attention by starting a brawl that left him proudly holding Floyd Mayweather's hat but with damage to his eye, lip, and tooth.

While details of the blow that caused the damage to Jake Paul are still hazy, the 24-year old claimed to have been hit by someone from Floyd's entourage. Appearing to be unphased by the black eye, Jake Paul wrote on Twitter-

"honestly have had 3 easy fights as a pro so been itching for some real action. 1 of Floyd’s 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye. RESPECT!"

honestly have had 3 easy fights as a pro so been itching for some real action



1 of Floyd’s 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye



RESPECT!!😂📈 — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

Footage from the brawl may have shown a rattled Jake Paul, but that did not stop the YouTuber from changing his Twitter handle to 'GOTCHA HAT'. Jake Paul even went one step further and released official "gotcha hat" merchandise on his website not long after.