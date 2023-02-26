WATCH: Mike Tyson reacts to being brought up by Jake Paul during live press conference

Mike Tyson wasn't looking to get involved with Jake Paul and Tommy Fury.

'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' are set to collide tomorrow night on ESPN pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. While this is the first time the two undefeated boxers will meet in the ring, this is far from the first time they've been slated to fight.

They were booked to fight as early back as 2021, with 'TNT' withdrawing. Fury and Paul were later booked to fight the following August, with the Brit again pulling out. Due to years of trash talk and drama, there's a lot of trash talk heading into the main event.

At the press conference yesterday, there was predictably a lot of trash talk. For the duration of the presser, both Jake Paul and Tommy Fury traded insults and verbal jabs. Heavyweight legend Mike Tyson even got pulled into the trash talk. 'Iron Mike' was a guest of honor at the pre-fight festivities.

During the press conference, the YouTuber-turned-boxer bashed the British prospect's level of competition. Paul opined:

"You put Anderson Silva in there with Tommy Fury, Anderson Silva knocks him out. You think that Mike Tyson, how old [56]? You think that Mike Tyson couldn't beat Tommy Fury's a** right now? You're wrong. You're absolutely wrong."

In response, Mike Tyson joked from the front row:

"I'm not getting involved with this!"

Watch a video of the interaction below:

Mike Tyson offers prediction for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Mike Tyson doesn't want to get involved, but he has offered a prediction for tomorrow's main event.

'The Problem Child' and 'Iron Mike' have been strangely linked over the last few years. While many boxing legends, such as Carl Froch, have blasted the YouTuber's entry into the sport, Tyson has done the opposite.

The former heavyweight champion has praised Paul for bringing new fans to the sport. In his 2020 comeback against Roy Jones Jr., Tyson even had the YouTuber in the co-main event against Nate Robinson.

With that in mind, Mike Tyson has seen Paul up close, which gives him the confidence he'll defeat Tommy Fury. In an interview with Boxing Social, the former champion stated:

“I’ve never seen [Tommy] Fury fight, I don’t think he’ll be able to beat Jake Paul. Jake Paul is getting better and better as he fights, and I don’t know if they brought him over here to lose – we’re going to find out. Somebody is getting knocked out, somebody is going down. Someone’s zero has got to go"

Watch his prediction below:

