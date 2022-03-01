WBA reportedly banning the Russian flag and national anthem from future boxing cards

The WBA has announced sanctions in response to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The international community has been shaken by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Countless countries have denounced the country's move and have announced sanctions on them as a result. It seems that the WBA has now decided to do something as well.

Being a sanctioning body, they obviously have less influence than a world power. However, they are reportedly not going to be allowing Russian boxers to display their flag and not play their national anthem. Furthermore, the competitors will not have their home country named at all.

The news was first reported by talkSPORT's Michael Benson. He noted that this rule is expected to be applied in May's massive bout between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The WBA have announced that as well as not sanctioning fights in Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine, they will also no longer allow Russian boxers their flag/anthem and the country will not be named at all. Appears this will apply to Dmitry Bivol when he fights Canelo Alvarez. The WBA have announced that as well as not sanctioning fights in Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine, they will also no longer allow Russian boxers their flag/anthem and the country will not be named at all. Appears this will apply to Dmitry Bivol when he fights Canelo Alvarez.

Several Ukrainian boxers are currently fighting for their country amidst Russian invasion

Due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, several citizens are being forced to pick up arms due to their homeland being overtaken. Some of the individuals that are showing bravery include several former and current boxing champions.

At the forefront of the Ukrainian forces have been the legendary Klitschko brothers. Vitali Klitschko is currently the mayor of the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv. Despite being one of the key political figures in the country, he's noted that he will take up arms and defend the capital as enemy forces have gotten closer.

His brother Wladimir Klitschko hasn't gotten involved in the political side of things. However, he did enroll earlier this month in Ukraine's reserve forces in fear of a Russian invasion. That fear became a reality last week.

The former heavyweight champions are not alone. The current WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk enlisted in the Ukrainian territorial defense forces yesterday. While originally in the U.K. when the invasion started, he traveled back home to offer his services earlier this week.

In addition to Usyk joining the forces, he's also joined by his friend Vasily Lomachenko. The former three-division champion also enlisted in the armed forces yesterday to protect his home country. Like Usyk, he too was not in the country when the situation unravled. However, he traveled home from Greece to enroll in the armed forces.

Edited by C. Naik