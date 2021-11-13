What do Canelo Alvarez's tattoos mean?

Canelo Alvarez is arguably one of the best boxers in history. The Mexican is known for his skill and determination. The undisputed world super-middleweight champion is also very fond of tattoos and has been inked 15 times.

He got his most recent tattoo after a press conference earlier this month ahead of his fight against Caleb Plant, billed as the 'Road to Undisputed'. Alvarez won the bout to become the first undisputed super-middleweight champion in boxing history.

Here we take a look at three of Alvarez's tattoos and understand their significance:

#3 'No Boxing No Life'

It best describes Alvarez. Money, fame, recognition, adulation - the 31-year-old Mexican owes it to boxing. Rising from humble beginnings, Alvarez would certainly not have had the lifestyle he enjoys today if it wasn't for boxing. Boxing remains the most important aspect of his life and he decided to ink it in 2017.

#2 Destiny quote

Alvarez has a very inspiring quote tattooed on his back that says:

"Destiny is not a matter of chance, it's a matter of choice. Life is hard but never give up. Keep on fighting and always believe in yourself to achieve your dreams."

The quote reflects Alvarez's philosophy and what he has been able to achieve in his boxing career. Even when the chips were down, he carried on. The Mexican believed in himself and his records speak for him.

#1 Portraits of his daughters

Alvarez has three daughters and a son. The boxing ace has a tattoo of his first daughter, Emily, on his left forearm. The tattoo was inked by Bolo, a popular tattoo artist, in 2018. Alvarez has a portrait of another daughter, Maria, on his left bicep, which he inked in 2020.

The P4P king of boxing has several other tattoos, mostly dates that hold personal significance.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan