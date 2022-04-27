What's next for Tyson Fury?

Following an incredible sixth round stoppage of Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury appears ready to call it a career. It is hard to believe that at 33 and at his peak, Fury will retire and never fight again. Many fighters have had one foot out the door in the past, only to be pulled back in.

Though Fury may intend on retiring, he is not without options to make the kind of moves that could cement his legacy and bolster his bank account. Regional showdowns and rivals await him. A money-grab exhibition is in his grasp. Or if he means it, a trip to the Hall of Fame is in his future.

Let's take a look and see what could be next for Tyson Fury.

#4. Tyson Fury retires and enters the Hall of Fame in 2027

Ahead of his fight with Whyte, Fury made it clear he was ready to retire. While it’s unusual and unlikely that Fury will walk away so young, it is a possibility.

At the height of his popularity and fighting in front of 94,000 at Wembley Stadium, the Whyte win would be a strong note to retire on. Outside of challenging for the undisputed title, there is no major reason for 'The Gypsy King' to stick around. Feeling he’s accomplished everything he’s needed to, Fury might feel retirement is what’s best.

Assuming his retirement sticks, Fury is already a lock for the Hall of Fame. His career achievements include wins over Deontay Wilder (2x), Dereck Chisora (2x), Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte, and Steve Cunningham. The two-time Heavyweight Champion is easily the best heavyweight of this generation.

His incredible comeback story of becoming a champion after years of battling mental health issues also makes him an icon of the sport. There is little doubt that Fury will be a first ballot Hall of Fame entrant upon eligibility in 2027.

Few fighters have been able to walk away and resist the call of the ring when they still have so much left to offer. Sugar Ray Leonard and Floyd Mayweather walked away young but returned shortly after. Although Leonard and Mayweather weren’t ready to walk away from the game, Fury seems to be. It might be a tall order, but Fury’s newfound self-discipline and faith could mean we’ll have to take him at his word.

#3. Joe Joyce lures Tyson Fury back for 2023 bout

Despite his retirement claims, Fury will no doubt be called out by every major contender. One contender that is likely to push the initiative is Joe Joyce. Joyce is a big punching heavyweight on the cusp of a major fight, and an all-UK showdown between Joyce and Fury would be huge. Being that Joyce is already 36, he isn’t intending on waiting for a big fight to materialize itself. Already immensely popular, Joyce aiming for Fury wouldn’t be surprising in the slightest.

So why would Fury target Joyce? Though Joyce is a massive threat to any heavyweight, he is a raw prospect that 'The Gypsy King' could beat. It may not carry the same weight as some of his other big wins, but beating an undefeated contender after a prolonged absence would help build his legacy. It is similar to when David Haye challenged Dereck Chisora in 2012. Fury returns, beats Joyce, and retires for good after being paid a king’s ransom.

If Fury is adamant on stepping away, he’d be hard to convince for a one-off return. The lure of the ring and payday could be an incentive to return, and Joyce could emerge as a fan favorite in the months to come. If Joyce is unable to land a title fight soon, he could instead find more value in calling the WBC Heavyweight Champion out. Fury may be intrigued, but he would have bigger fish to fry.

#2. Tyson Fury faces Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua winner for undisputed title

The hardest thing to believe about Tyson Fury’s retirement talk is that he would walk away from history. Fury could challenge the winner of the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua rematch to become the first Undisputed Heavyweight Champion in the four-belt era. It would also give Fury a chance to beat another domestic rival in Joshua. Fury possibly doubts Joshua’s chances of defeating Usyk, and isn’t interested in a clash with the Ukrainian stylist.

Assuming Joshua wins, Fury vs. Joshua is easily the biggest fight in British boxing history. If Fury vs. Whyte brings 94,000 fans to Wembley, they will have to build a stadium to fit the crowd wanting to witness Fury vs. Joshua first hand. Even if Usyk retains the title, a heavyweight title unification is a big ticket event anywhere in the world.

#1. Tyson Fury can cash out in hybrid match against Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury may insist on retiring, but he’s keen on fighting Francis Ngannou. The UFC Heavyweight Champion shared the ring with Fury and threw down the challenge for a hybrid-rules match. This is a no-brainer for 'The Gypsy King'. Considering the success of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, this is the right move to make. Both Fury and Ngannou are on board and stand to make a ton of money from the bout.

This is the epitome of low-risk/high-reward. Fury vs. Ngannou could be an international pay-per-view event that could deliver Tyson Fury a nine-figure paycheck and have him set for the rest of his life. Unlike his bouts with Wilder and Whyte, Fury could also enjoy a relaxed training camp. As dangerous as Ngannou is, he’s out of his league in a traditional boxing rules match.

The alleged details of such a bout would allow the use of MMA gloves with boxing rules. This gives Ngannou the illusion that he has a chance at punching Tyson Fury out. The bout is sure to be either unsanctioned or a high-level exhibition. With no impact to Fury’s reputation or record, it’s easy to see why this is the best option for the WBC Heavyweight Champion.

