Floyd Mayweather backed tennis legend Serena Williams to win another U.S. Open title back in 2015. However, Williams suffered a massive upset loss at the hands of Roberta Vinci in the semi-finals. While the 23 time Grand Slam winner won the first set of the matchup, she was later defeated by Vinci.

Going into her matchup, Mayweather seemed confident in her abilities and suggested (H/T Sky Sports):

"I'm just very proud of her and what she's done during her career. She's done some amazing things in her career. It's just marvellous what she did I'm behind her 100%. If she stays focused she can continue to break records."

At the time, Serena Williams was 33 years old and still a dominant figure in the sport of tennis with 21 Grand Slam titles to her name. In the years to come, Williams went on to win two more Grand Slams.

It is worth noting that Serena Williams took part in her last professional tournament earlier this year at the U.S. Open and retired from the sport at the age of 41.

When is Floyd Mayweather fighting again?

Floyd Mayweather is currently set for his third exhibition bout of the year against British YouTuber Deji. The bout will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai later this month on November 13.

It is worth noting that Floyd Mayweather has already fought twice in exhibition bouts this year. His first bout was against his former sparring partner Don Moore earlier in May in Saudi Arabia. It was an eight-round fight dominated by 'Money'. However, the fight went the distance and there was no winner announced at the end.

Floyd Mayweather's second outing of the year came against Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura in September. As one would expect, Asakura wasn't able to withstand the pressure imposed by Mayweather and 'Money' walked away with a second-round TKO victory to his name.

On the flipside, Deji recently secured his first win in the boxing ring against fellow YouTuber Fousey. The exhibition will be the Brit's fifth ever boxing bout and it's safe to say that 'ComedyShortsGamer' isn't expected to do much against 'Money'.

