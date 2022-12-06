In 2005, Mike Tyson paid tribute to Diego Maradona while poking fun at Brazilian soccer fans.

Despite his in-ring success, the former heavyweight champion was a bit of an uncaged lion outside it. Tyson had several bouts of drug abuse, stints in prison, and several public altercations. In 2005, one of those incidents happened in Brazil.

As the story goes, the former boxer walked through Sao Paulo and bumped into a cameraman. He struck the man and broke his camera in the process. As a result, he was cited by the Justice Department and was forced to testify.

In response, Mike Tyson showed up to his hearing wearing a signed Diego Maradona jersey. The Argentinian player was notably disliked by Brazil, as the two teams were massive rivals and faced off several times in the World Cup.

Luckily for the boxing legend, he never faced prison time for the incident and the case wasn't taken any further. While Tyson might've enjoyed taunting the fans, Brazil's justice system wasn't angered.

When was Mike Tyson's last boxing match?

Just a few months before his ordeal in Brazil, Mike Tyson fought in his final professional boxing match.

By 2005, 'Iron Mike' had seen better days. The former champion was approaching age 40 and had missed nearly a year after suffering a torn knee ligament in his loss to Danny Williams the previous year.

Upon his return, the boxing legend selected journeyman Kevin McBride for a tune-up fight. Although he was up there at the time, Tyson was still a big name. Even with a win over a journeyman, he would be right back in line for a title shot.

The pair faced off in June 2005 at the MCI Center in Washington. 'The Clones Colossus' proved to be a difficult opponent for the former champion, using his massive frame to his advantage. However, Tyson still had a lot of early success.

Mike Tyson was winning on the scorecards heading into the seventh round, but he declined to fight on. After round six, the former champion retired on his stool and later retired in his post-fight interview.

The former champion would never compete in a professionally-sanctioned contest again. Although Tyson competed in an exhibition outing with Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, his bout with McBride was the final fight recognized on his record.

