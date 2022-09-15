Who is Doctor Mike in Jake Paul's top 5 Youtuber boxers?

Jake Paul recently shared a list of the top five YouTuber boxers at the moment according to him.

As one would expect, he put himself at the top with his brother Logan Paul ranked number two. Slim and KSI shared a spot for third with AnEsonGib at number four. Interestingly, 'The Problem Child' put Doctor Mike and FaZe Sensei at number five.

While the majority of the influencers on the list are well known, Mikhail Varshavski aka Doctor Mike is not that well known, majorly because he has had just one fight. Mike is a family physician by profession and is also a famous internet personality with over 10 million subscribers on YouTube.

Doctor Mike had his first boxing fight in May earlier this year against fellow YouTuber iDubbbz. The five-round amateur bout took place in Tampa, Florida, and was won by Mike via unanimous decision.

Watch the full Doctor Mike vs. iDubbbz fight below:

While it was his first fight, Doctor Mike showcased incredible skills and can surely be considered one of the best YouTuber boxers at the moment.

Jake Paul believes he is a world champion contender

Jake Paul never shies away from making bold claims. 'The Problem Child' did exactly that recently and suggested that he is a world champion contender.

Paul is currently set to take on former UFC champion and MMA legend Anderson Silva on October 29 for his sixth pro-fight. During a recent interview following the press-conference for his upcoming fight, 'The Problem Child' suggested that he is levels above the rest of the YouTube boxers.

Jake Paul claimed that he can fight all the influencer boxers in one night and even knock them out. While suggesting that he wouldn't mind getting "free money," the undefeated YouTuber-turned-boxer stated:

"I came from YouTube boxing but now I am a professional boxer and a world champion contender. I want to fight all the influencers in one night coz I would knock them all out each in one round. If any of them wanna fight me and give me free money, no f**king problem."

Watch Paul's comments below:

