"World champion contender" - Jake Paul says he would fight every YouTube boxing influencer on the same night and knock them all out 

Jake Paul recently made a bold prediction, stating that he can knock out every YouTube boxing influencer on the same night, with one round for each of them.

Paul is currently set to fight MMA and UFC legend Anderson Silva on October 29 at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. 'The Problem Child' looks to get his sixth win and maintain his unbeaten record.

In a recent interview after a press conference for his fight, he said that he was a world champion contender:

"I came from YouTube boxing but now I am a professional boxer and a world champion contender. I want to fight all the influencers in one night coz I would knock them all out each in one round. If any of them wanna fight me and give me free money, no f**king problem."

Paul is definitely leaps and bounds ahead of most other YouTubers or influencers who have gotten into boxing. This is because 'The Problem Child' has been fighting and training for much longer than them.

He has also faced much higher levels of competition than them. He has wins against two former UFC Champions and is now set to fight his third.

Jake Paul announced his fight against Anderson Silva with a 13-year-old picture of himself with the UFC legend

Jake Paul announced his latest fight against Anderson Silva on Twitter. He posted a 13-year-old picture of himself with his brother Logan Paul posing alongside the now 47-year-old former UFC champion.

The Paul brothers had a chance encounter with the UFC legend. He randomly showed up to a local fight at a gym in Ohio, the city they grew up in.

Paul announced his fight saying:

"How it started vs. How it’s going… fun fact Anderson was the only celebrity I ever met before moving to La. He was randomly in Ohio at a local MMA fight and I flirted with the ring card girl who brought us on stage to meet him… life is trippy."

After his first press conference, Jake Paul and Logan Paul recreated their photo with Anderson Silva.

'The Spider' and Paul have no bad blood between each other and both have mutual respect for each other. Despite the fact that Silva is 47-year-old, he has been dominant in the boxing ring ever since he transitioned from UFC to boxing.

