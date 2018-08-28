Asian Games 2018 : Racewalkers to gun for glory on Day 11

Asian Games 2018: Racewalkers to open Indian Challenge on Day 11

Day 11 of Jakarta and Palembang Asian Games 2018 shall see the racewalkers opening the Indian challenge for the athletics event. While Irfan Kolothum Thodi and Manish Singh Rawat would open the challenge in the men's category, Khushbir Kaur and B. Soumya shall do the same in the women's category.

The racewalkers shall be followed by judokas Vijay Kumar Yadav and Kalpana Devi Thoudam, who shall compete in the lower weight categories of judo. They shall be followed by Purnima Hembram and Swapna Barman, who are competing for India in the women's heptathlon. Swapna Barman, to everyone's surprise, has established herself on the leaderboard, and would love to consolidate her lead with a power-packed performance.

The heptathlon athletes shall be followed by the bridge players, who are competing in the pairs' sections. The bridge players shall be followed by the squash team, who would aim to end their pool campaigns on a significant high.

Can Indian paddlers add more historic medals?

Likewise, the table tennis players, who've already scripted history by winning a historic bronze medal in the men's team event, would like to begin their doubles campaign on a significant high with an impressive stint in the opening rounds of the mixed doubles category.

Following the table tennis players shall be the four Indian boxers, who have to win their matches in order to ensure that the Jakarta campaign is not their worst ever stint since Busan 2002, where the Indian boxers failed to win a single medal.

Competing for a ticket to the semifinals is ex-World Championship silver medalist Sarjubala Devi, apart from the male puglists Amit Kumar Panghal [men's lightweight], Dheeraj Rangi [Men's Lightweight] and star boxer Vikas Krishan Yadav [men's middleweight].

The boxers shall be followed by the triple jumpers AV Rakesh Babu and Arpinder Singh, who shall compete for the top honors. They shall be followed by the middle distance runners, Jinson Johnson and Manjit Singh, who shall next compete in the Men's 1500 m.

Can Indian eves end the final drought of 20 years in Asiad hockey?

They shall be followed up by the Indian women's hockey team, who shall compete for a historic final berth against China. Of late, the Indian women's team has been a living nightmare for the Beijing Olympics' silver medalist, and the women's team under legendary captain Rani Rampal would like to end the golden drought of 36 years in style by pummeling the Chinese team in the semifinals.

The day shall come to a close, when the legendary quartet of Ayyasamy Dharun, Kunhu Mohammad, Rajiv Arokia and Muhammad Anas Yahiya would stake claim for a place in the finals of the Men's 4*400 m. Relay team event.

Following is a summarized lineup [All timings as per Indian standard time]:-

5:00 a.m. onwards:- Athletics [Finals - Men's 20 km. Race Walk and Women's 20 km. Race Walk] 7:30 a.m. onwards:- Judo [Heats - Men's Lightweight [60 kg.] and Women's Flyweight [52 kg.]] 7:30 a.m. onwards:- Bridge [Round 2 - All the Pairs Events] 7:45 a.m. onwards:- Athletics [Heptathlon - Women's Shot Put and Women's Javelin Throw] 9:00 a.m. onwards:- Squash [Preliminaries - Men's Team and Women's Team] 9:15 a.m. onwards:- Table Tennis [Preliminaries:- Mixed Doubles and Mixed Mixed Doubles] 12:30 p.m. onwards:- Boxing [Quarterfinals - Men's Light Flyweight, Men's Lightweight, Men's Middleweight and Women's Flyweight] 5:10 p.m. onwards:- Athletics [Finals - Men's Triple Jump] 5:30 p.m. onwards:- Athletics [Heats - Men's 1500 m.] 6:30 p.m. onwards:- Field Hockey [Semifinals - INDIA vs. China] 7:00 p.m. onwards:- Athletics [Heats - Men's 4*400 m. Relay Team]