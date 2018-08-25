Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asian Games 2018: Day 6, Indian medalists

Sachin Arora
CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.08K   //    25 Aug 2018, 07:22 IST

Dushyant: Rowing

Rower Dushyant opened the account for India with a bronze
Rower Dushyant opened the account for India with a bronze

Rower Dushyant provided India it's first medal of the day in the Men's Lightweight Single Sculls event finishing just behind South Korea's Park Hyunsu and Hong Kong's Chiu Hin Chun.

The 25-year old finished with a timing of 7.18.76s to secure the third position. He also finished at the third position at the 2014 Asiad in Incheon in the same event.


Rohit Kumar, Bhagwan Singh: Rowing

After Dushyant, another medal came in for India in rowing which was won by Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh in the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls. The Indian pair could not match the timings of Japan's Miyaura Masayuki and Takeda Masahiro and Korea's Kim Byunghoon and Lee Minhyuk.

Rohit and Bhagwan finished with a timing of 7.04.61s to bag the bronze medal which was also the second medal for India in rowing this year.


Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, Om Prakash, Sukhmeet Singh: Rowing

Indian Men's rowing team members
Indian Men's rowing team members

India's third medal of the day came in rowing only but this time it was a gold. Indian rowers Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh won a gold in the Men's Quadruple Sculls.


Heena Sidhu: Shooting

Shooter Heena Sidhu clinched a bronze medal in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event by scoring 219.2 points after 22 shots.

Another contender, Manu Bhaker who was also there in the race failed to finish on the podium after she managed to score 176.2 on the board.


Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan: Tennis

Indian pair of tennis players Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan provided the nation its second gold of the day and sixth overall in this edition.

It came in the Men's Doubles category where Bopanna and Sharan defeated Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Bublik and Denis Yevseyev easily by 6-3, 6-4 in the final match to grab the yellow metal.


Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Tennis

Prajnesh Gunneswaran in action

After the pair of Bopanna and Sharan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran provided India with another medal in tennis to made it reach three medals coming from the sport.

Gunneswaran lost 2-6, 2-6 against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in the Men's Singles semi-final match to settle for the bronze medal.


Women's Team: Kabaddi

After a disappointing performance by the men's team yesterday, Indian women's team also failed to win the gold medal and defend their two times title.

The team went down 24-27 against Iran in the final and had to settle for the silver medal, unlike the last edition where they finished on the top of the podium.

India is currently ranked eighth in the medal tally with 25 medals which includes six gold, five silver and 14 bronze.

Follow Asian Games 2018 Medal Tally for live update



Sachin Arora
CONTRIBUTOR
